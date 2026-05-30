Typhoon Domeng Intensifies as It Moves Northward, Triggers Heavy Rains Across Philippines

Typhoon Domeng (Jangmi) strengthens with winds up to 120 kph, enhancing the southwest monsoon and bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms to multiple regions. PAGASA warns of flash floods and landslides.

Typhoon Domeng , known internationally as Jangmi , continues to intensify as it moves north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that as of 3 a.m., the center of the storm was located 670 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

Domeng currently packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour. The typhoon is moving at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and its outer rainbands are already affecting parts of the country. While the storm is not expected to make landfall, its trough or extension is bringing significant weather disturbances to several regions. The southwest monsoon, locally known as Habagat, is being enhanced by the typhoon.

This combination is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Residents in these areas should be prepared for moderate to at times heavy rains that could lead to flash floods or landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas. PAGASA has advised local disaster risk reduction and management offices to take necessary precautions.

In Central Luzon, Cagayan, and Isabela, the trough of Typhoon Domeng is causing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. These areas may experience moderate to heavy rains, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides. PAGASA warns that severe thunderstorms could produce sudden downpours and dangerous conditions. The rest of the country, including the Visayas and Mindanao, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

While these are typically brief, they can still cause localized flooding. Wind and coastal conditions are also being affected. Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds coming from the northeast to northwest, with coastal waters becoming moderate to rough, ranging from 1.2 to 3.4 meters. Small seacraft and fishing vessels are advised to avoid risky travel.

Central Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds, with slight to moderate coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters. Mariners are still advised to exercise caution, especially in areas where thunderstorms may cause sudden squalls. PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Domeng closely and will issue updates as needed. The public is urged to stay informed through official weather bulletins and to follow safety protocols during severe weather events.

Preparation measures include securing loose objects, stocking up on emergency supplies, and avoiding travel in affected areas. With the typhoon expected to continue its northward path, further enhancements to the monsoon are possible, bringing prolonged rains to many parts of the country





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Typhoon Domeng Jangmi Philippines Heavy Rain Flood Warning

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