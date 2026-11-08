Typhoon Cempaka Near Philippines Monsoon Brings Rain Warnings

PAGASA forecasts heavy rains and typhoon risks as Cempaka approaches PAR while the Northeast Monsoon affects Northern and Central Luzon on Monday.

Typhoon Cempaka is currently positioned outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near its center and gustiness up to 150 kilometers per hour. The Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that as of 3 a.m. on Monday, the storm was located 1,440 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, posing a potential threat to the archipelago as it intensifies.

Monsoon Rain Warnings For Luzon

PAGASA stated that the Northeast Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over parts of Northern and Central Luzon while the easterlies will be affecting the rest of the country on Monday. This combination of weather systems creates a heightened risk for environmental hazards across multiple regions as moderate to sometimes heavy rains set in. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant as the atmospheric conditions continue to evolve throughout the day.

Also read Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka Strengthens Outside PAR as Cebuans Brace for Rough Seas

The specific provinces expected to experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon include Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon. PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to the moderate to at times heavy rains associated with this weather pattern. Authorities recommend that communities in these high-risk zones prepare emergency supplies and monitor local news for updates.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. However, officials noted that this weather will have no significant impact on daily activities or infrastructure in these specific metropolitan and regional areas. Residents can expect generally stable conditions with only minor interruptions from occasional light precipitation.

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Caraga And Bicol Regions Face Threats

Caraga, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA highlighted that flash floods or landslides may occur in these regions due to the moderate to at times heavy rains brought by the easterly wind pattern. The presence of thunderstorms adds an additional layer of risk, requiring heightened awareness from local governments and residents.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms in these remaining areas. The widespread nature of the easterlies ensures that no part of the country is entirely shielded from the atmospheric disturbances, although the intensity varies by region and local topography.

Wind And Coastal Water Forecasts

The wind speed forecast for Northern Luzon is moderate to strong and moving northeastward while the coastal waters are moderate to rough. This indicates potentially hazardous conditions for small vessels and coastal activities in the northernmost parts of the archipelago. Mariners are advised to exercise caution as they navigate these waters, especially given the combined effects of the monsoon and the approaching typhoon.

The eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will experience moderate to strong wind speed moving northeastward with moderate to rough coastal waters. Similar to the northern regions, these conditions pose risks for maritime travel and coastal infrastructure. The consistency in wind direction across Luzon suggests a coherent weather pattern driven by the larger atmospheric systems in play.

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Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate wind speed moving northeastward with slight to moderate coastal waters. Mindanaoans will experience light to moderate wind speed moving in the east to northeast direction while coastal waters will remain slight to moderate. These conditions are generally safer for maritime activities but still require standard safety precautions for those working or traveling near the coast.

Impact On Public And Economy

The convergence of the Northeast Monsoon and the approaching Typhoon Cempaka creates a complex weather environment that affects various sectors including agriculture, transportation, and tourism. The potential for flash floods and landslides poses a direct threat to livelihoods and property in vulnerable communities. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to activate their protocols to ensure public safety and rapid response capabilities.

PAGASA continues to monitor the intensity and trajectory of Typhoon Cempaka as it approaches the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Updates on wind speeds, movement direction, and potential landfall will be provided as more data becomes available. The public is encouraged to rely on official sources for weather information and to follow the advisories issued by local authorities to mitigate risks associated with the storm and monsoon rains.