Type A Coffee: Where Exceptional Cold Brew Meets Easy Parking in Kapitolyo

Discover Type A Coffee, a Pioneer Street gem inside the National Bookstore Park compound, offering some of the best cold brews in Metro Manila alongside convenient parking-a rare find in Kapitolyo. Enjoy refreshing creations like the Orange Cold Brew Spritz, relax in a clean, pet-friendly space, and experience warm service any day of the week.

Nestled within the vibrant Kapitolyo area, renowned for its culinary scene, lies a haven for coffee enthusiasts that distinguishes itself not just by its beverage quality but also by a pragmatic advantage: ample parking.

While many beloved cafes in this bustling neighborhood challenge drivers with scarce parking, Type A Coffee, situated just moments away on Pioneer Street inside the National Bookstore Park compound, resolves this issue effortlessly. The establishment provides well-sized parking spaces, making it an accessible destination for those arriving by car. This convenience, paired with an exceptional menu, positions it as a standout spot for both dedicated coffee runs and casual meet-ups.

The coffee selection is where Type A truly shines, particularly during the intense summer heat. Patrons often praise the cold brew offerings, which have become a weekend staple for many locals. Highlights include the Orange Cold Brew Spritz and the Cold Brew Soda, both refreshing and innovative twists on the classic cold brew. For those with a sweeter tooth, dessert-inspired drinks like the Cold Brew Milkshake and the Cold Brew Gelato Affogato provide a decadent treat.

The cafe also delivers on the fundamentals, serving expertly crafted long blacks, espressos, and other traditional coffee styles. Beyond drinks, the cafe complements its beverages with a curated assortment of pastries, ranging from flaky croissants to savory empanadas, perfect for a light snack. The atmosphere enhances the overall experience: the interior is clean and minimalist, offering generous space for both seated and standing customers. Outdoor seating allows for pet-friendly visits, and bicycle racks cater to the two-wheeled crowd.

The staff, from baristas to security, consistently exhibit warmth and hospitality, with owners often present to assist during busy periods. Operating daily from 8am to 6pm, Type A Coffee invites both planned stops and spontaneous visits, promising great coffee, a relaxed vibe, and the rare comfort of hassle-free parking in a sought-after locale





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