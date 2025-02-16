Tyler Herro Wins 2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro outshines his competitors in the Three-Point Contest, becoming the fifth Heat player to win the title. Herro's impressive performance, highlighted by a final round score of 24, secured his victory against Darius Garland and Buddy Hield. The Skills Challenge saw a dominant win by the Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious in the Three-Point Contest during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco on February 15 (February 16 in Manila). Herro's final round score of 24 edged out Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers (19 points) and Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors (23 points).

This victory marks Herro as the fifth Miami Heat player to claim the Three-Point Contest crown, joining a prestigious lineage of James Jones (2011), Daequan Cook (2009), Jason Kapono (2007), and Glen Rice (1995). Hield, who led the first round with a remarkable 31 points, tied the record for the highest score in a single round, previously achieved by Stephen Curry (2021) and Tyrese Haliburton (2023). Herro's triumph came after a nail-biting final round where he made both his bonus three-point shots, securing his victory. Earlier in the evening, the Cavaliers' duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell conquered the Skills Challenge, clocking in at a swift one minute in the final round. Their impressive performance bested the combined time of Draymond Green and Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors. The Skills Challenge saw teams navigate an obstacle course involving passing tests, shooting stations, and a half-court drive culminating in a layup.





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest Tyler Herro Miami Heat Skills Challenge Evan Mobley Donovan Mitchell

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Herro Wins 3-Point Contest, Cavaliers Dominate Skills Challenge at All-Star SaturdayTyler Herro of the Miami Heat claimed victory in the 3-point contest, while the Cleveland Cavaliers' duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell triumphed in the skills challenge during NBA All-Star Saturday.

Read more »

Herro Wins NBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star SaturdayMiami Heat's Tyler Herro edged out Golden State's Buddy Hield to win the 3-point contest at the NBA's All-Star Saturday night. Herro made both special shots worth 3 points and then three of five from the money ball rack worth two points each to end it.

Read more »

Herro's 30 Points Lead Heat Past Magic in Double OvertimeTyler Herro scored 30 points and had a season-high 12 assists, leading the Miami Heat to a 125-119 double-overtime win over the Orlando Magic. Bam Adebayo added 26 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

Read more »

Exum's 27 Points Lead Mavericks Past Heat in ThrillerDante Exum led seven Dallas Mavericks players in double figures with a season-high 27 points, propelling them to a 118-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Mavericks used a late 12-0 run to overcome a determined Heat team led by Tyler Herro's 40-point performance.

Read more »

Heat Top 76ers Amid Butler Trade RumorsTyler Herro scored 30 points and Nikola Jovic added a season-high 23 as the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-101. The win came amidst reports of a three-team trade involving Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors.

Read more »

Thunder Outlast Cavaliers Behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-Point ExplosionShai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 134-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers with 40 points and eight assists in just three quarters. The Thunder, now tied with the Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA at 34-6, blew out Cleveland, handing them their worst loss of the season.

Read more »