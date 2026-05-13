Two US-based satellite internet service providers near launching in the Philippines

At least two US-based satellite internet service providers are in the final stages of application to launch their services in the Philippines, according to Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda. These companies are both satellite-based and are well-known.

At least two US-based satellite internet service providers are in the final stages of application to launch their services in the Philippines, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda said at a press briefing in Quezon City.

Aguda did not mention the names of the companies, stating they are both satellite-based and are well-known. In September last year, DICT received expressions of interest from foreign telcos for entering the country’s data transmission industry after the Konektadong Pinoy Bill lapsed into law





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Satellite Internet US-Based Companies Philippine Market Konektadong Pinoy Bill

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