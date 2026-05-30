Two Trainees Die from Severe Heat Stroke During Military Training

The Philippine Army Training Command (TRACOM) confirmed that two trainees died due to complications from severe heat stroke during military training in Capas, Tarlac.

The two trainees who died during military training in Capas, Tarlac succumbed to complications from severe heat stroke amid extreme physical exertion, the Philippine Army Training Command (TRACOM) said Saturday.

In a statement, the training command said official medical certificates indicate the final diagnosis as brain complications and swelling as a result of severe heat stroke. Secondary complications of heat stroke, the TRACOM said, may include changes in mental state or behavior, agitation, restlessness, delirium, seizures, coma, and multiple electrolyte imbalances.

The Philippine Army extended its condolences to the families of the deceased, identified as Candidate Soldiers CS Johndyl Lemosniro of New Corella, Davao del Norte, and Junel Flores of Lamitan City, Basilan. On Saturday, the Philippine Army said immediate medical intervention was provided to the trainees. Both individuals were rushed to the Camp O'Donnell Medical Treatment Facility CODMTF. Because they were unconscious and in critical condition, medical staff immediately performed endotracheal intubation to secure their airways and assist their breathing.

They were transferred to the Tarlac Provincial Hospital for laboratory testing and intensive treatment. In the wake of the incident, the Philippine Army assured the public and the families of their recruits that stringent safety policies, medical protocols, and precautionary procedures remain enforced





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Philippine Army Training Command Severe Heat Stroke Military Training Tarlac

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