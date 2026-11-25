Two learners sustained injuries following a stabbing incident at Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City on November 25, 2026. Authorities have intervened with psychosocial support.

Two students sustained injuries during a stabbing incident at Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The Caloocan City Schools Division Office confirmed the attack involving three learners and emphasized that school administrators acted swiftly to coordinate with local law enforcement and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Details of the Incident and Immediate Response

The Department of Social Welfare and Development stated that an 11-year-old Grade 6 student allegedly stabbed two other children. The victims included an 11-year-old female Grade 6 student and a 9-year-old Grade 3 student. Parents of the affected students have been formally notified of the incident.

Also read South Korea toughens school exam rules after smart-device cheating scandal

School administration members immediately secured the scene and contacted authorities. The involved student has been transferred to the Caloocan City Social Welfare and Development Office for further intervention and assessment. Social workers from the DSWD Field Office NCR were deployed to provide medical and psychosocial assistance to the victims and their families.

Official Statements and Public Conduct Requests

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Dumlao stated that the agency acted promptly to ensure proper aid reaches the victims and their families. The Caloocan Schools Division Office issued a statement urging the public to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information regarding the incident.

Advertisement

The SDO explicitly requested that everyone refrain from circulating unverified reports. They also asked the public to remove any posts, photographs, or videos that may identify the minors involved. The office stressed the importance of maintaining the children's dignity, privacy, and right to due process during the ongoing investigation.

The SDO encouraged everyone to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative. Premature judgments should be avoided while the matter is addressed through proper legal and administrative channels. The agency reiterated that safety measures have been fully undertaken to protect the student body.

Context of Rising School Violence in the Country

This incident occurs amid a broader trend of rising school-based violence across the Philippines. The country has experienced a string of school shootings and stabbings by students in recent months. Three separate school shootings occurred from June to September, beginning in Tacloban, Zamboanga, and South Cotabato.

These prior incidents resulted in significant casualties, with three students killed in Tacloban, two in Zamboanga, and three in South Cotabato. The government has since vowed to implement stronger interventions against school-based violence. The current stabbing at Kalayaan Elementary School adds to the urgent need for comprehensive safety protocols in educational institutions.