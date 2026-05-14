Two Shooting Incidents in Negros Occidental

A farmer was shot to death by an unidentified assailant inside his house in Sitio Proper, Barangay Minautok, Calatrava, Negros Occidental. A 34-year-old laborer was also injured after he was shot by his brother at Exudos, Barangay Crossing Magallon, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

A FARMER was shot to death by unidentified assailant inside his house in Sitio Proper, Barangay Minautok, Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026.

Police identified the fatality as alias Gery, 53. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed that the victim was preparing dinner around 6 p.m. when unidentified man knocked on their door. When the victim opened it, the suspect shot him using unidentified firearm and fled toward the mountainous area of Barangay Minautok. The victim sustained serious gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

The Calatrava Municipal Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation to identify and arrest the suspect. Meanwhile, a 34-year-old laborer was also injured after he was shot by his brother at Exudos, Barangay Crossing Magallon, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental on Wednesday evening. Police identified the victim as alias Ben, 34, a resident of Barangay Odiong, Moises Padilla.

Nocppo records revealed that a heated argument ensued between the victim and his brother, alias Boy, 36, around 9:40 p.m.The victim took a knife and attacked his brother, who also managed to retaliate and took a firearm and shot him on his left knee and fled. The victim was brought to Moises Padilla Infirmary but was later referred to Ignacio Lacson Arroyo Sr. Memorial District Hospital, Isabela, for further medical treatment. He is now in stable condition.

The Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station is now conducting a follow-up operation to arrest the suspect





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Farmer Shot To Death Identified As Alias Gery Unidentified Assailant Victim Sustained Serious Gunshot Wounds Victim Died On The Spot Investigation To Identify And Arrest The Suspe Laborer Shot By His Brother Victim Injured On His Left Knee Victim Brought To Moises Padilla Infirmary Victim Referred To Ignacio Lacson Arroyo Sr. M Isabela Victim In Stable Condition Follow-Up Operation To Arrest The Suspect

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