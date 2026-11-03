Two Guests Die in Bengaluru Hotel Pool Suspected Electrocution

A German flight crew member and Slovak business manager died after an incident at the Conrad Bengaluru hotel pool. Suspected electrocution is under investigation.

Two international guests lost their lives following a tragic incident at the Conrad Bengaluru hotel on October 30, 2026. The victims, a German flight crew member and a Slovak business manager, died after an accident occurred in the luxury hotel swimming pool. India n media reports from November 1 indicated that the fatal event was suspected to have been caused by an electric current present in the pool water.

Investigation Into Pool Electrocution

The Conrad Bengaluru Hotel issued a statement expressing that it was deeply saddened by the deaths of its two guests. The management referred to the event as a tragic incident but declined to provide further specific details at this time. The hotel emphasized that the exact cause of death was not yet confirmed and that it was offering full support to the authorities investigating the matter.

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According to local Indian media outlets citing police sources, the suspected cause of the accident was electrocution. Investigators are currently working to determine precisely how an electric current reached the water in the pool. The situation remains under active inquiry as authorities seek to establish the sequence of events that led to the fatalities.

The victims were transported to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road immediately after the incident. Hospital officials described the event as a water-related incident. Upon arrival, one of the victims was already declared dead. The second victim arrived in a state of cardiac arrest and could not be revived by medical staff.

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Staff And Other Guests Also Injured

In addition to the two deceased guests, other individuals were affected by the incident and required medical attention. A member of the hotel staff who had attempted to rescue the victims from the pool was treated at the hospital. This staff member managed to intervene before the tragedy occurred for the others.

An American guest was also treated at the facility following the incident. This guest managed to swim to safety on their own during the event. Hospital officials confirmed that both the staff member and the American guest were in stable condition after receiving care. Police officials were not immediately available for comment regarding the ongoing investigation into the potential electrical fault.