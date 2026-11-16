Two public safety officers were injured in a shooting at the Bronx Co-op City complex on Monday. The suspect died by suicide after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Two public safety officers were shot on Monday at a New York City apartment complex, according to police statements. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening at the time of the incident. The suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself inside an apartment at the massive Co-op City complex in the Bronx.

Shooting Incident at Co-op City Complex Details

The New York Police Department confirmed that the two victims were officers employed by the Co-op City Department of Public Safety. This organization operates as a private security force specifically tasked with protecting the residents and infrastructure of the complex. The injured officers were immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

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Police officials revised the number of victims involved in the incident. Authorities initially reported that three people had been wounded, but later updates clarified that only two officers sustained injuries from the shooting. The suspect remained at large inside the apartment building until he took his own life, ending the immediate threat to the community.

Evacuation and Witness Accounts in the Bronx

The shooting unfolded within one of the high-rise buildings in the Co-op City development. Mo Bee, who was working in a podiatry office in the building at the time, reported that authorities arrived and immediately ordered an evacuation. He stated that no patients were present in his office when the emergency occurred.

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Bee went outside and observed a large concentration of officers and emergency vehicles spread across the campus-like complex. He described the scene as pretty crazy, noting that the area was filled with first responders. He was allowed to re-enter the building after approximately two hours of lockdown and evacuation procedures.

Co-op City Complex Background and Scale

Co-op City is a massive residential development built as middle-income housing during the 1960s and the 1970s. The complex consists of more than 15,300 cooperative apartments distributed among high-rise towers and townhomes. It is a significant urban community, accounting for approximately 50,000 residents living within its boundaries.

Emergency Response and Future Procedures

The complex's emergency dispatchers stated they had no additional information regarding the shooting at the time of the incident. The property's management referred all media calls to the New York Police Department for official statements. The NYPD has taken full charge of the investigation and public communication regarding this critical safety event.