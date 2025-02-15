Two Celebrations: Brenda Ngo's Birthday Lunch and Dr. Shiba's Kind Kibble Launch

This news piece highlights two distinct yet celebratory events: Brenda Ngo's heartwarming birthday lunch for Atty. Sal Panelo and Robert Castañeda, and Dr. Shiba's whimsical launch of their new pet food, Kind Kibble. Ngo's lunch was a fusion of culture and friendship, while Dr. Shiba's event showcased their commitment to premium pet nutrition at an accessible price.

Last February, Brenda Ngo hosted a special lunch at Xiu Fine Cantonese Dining in Greenhills, gathering close friends to celebrate the birthdays of Atty. Sal Panelo and Robert Castañeda . The event was a heartwarming occasion, bridging the post-Chinese New Year festivities and the anticipation of Valentine's Day . The atmosphere was lively, with Brenda's predominantly Filipino-Chinese friends from Canada joining guests from the cast of the 'Batang Quiapo' teleserye.

Xiu, renowned for its authentic Hong Kong-style Chinese cuisine, provided the perfect backdrop for a memorable afternoon of camaraderie and celebration. One of the lunch's highlights was a touching Valentine's tradition where husbands presented roses to their wives, a heartfelt gesture symbolizing love and devotion. This romantic touch added to the already festive gathering. The lunch at Xiu was more than just a feast of fine cuisine; it was a celebration of cherished friendships, cultural traditions, and meaningful connections – a beautiful way to honor birthdays, welcome the Lunar New Year, and embrace the season of love.Meanwhile, one of Southeast Asia's leading pet wellness brands, Dr. Shiba, officially launched Kind Kibble during a whimsical Willy Wonka-themed celebration at Japonesa in Poblacion, Makati, on February 6th. The evening transformed the venue into an imaginative wonderland where premium pet nutrition met playful innovation. Dr. Shiba founder and CEO Philipp Renner shared the company's journey and discussed what makes Kind Kibble a golden ticket for dog owners. 'Dr. Shiba's journey has been deeply personal to me and our founder and COO, Tim (Michael), because we're both fur dads. We realized that pet parents like ourselves had to struggle choosing between quality products and an accessible price,' Renner said. 'That's why it's important for us to make our latest innovation, Kind Kibble, a balanced and complete nutrition option that more pet parents can afford.'Kind Kibble is made with 56 percent high-quality fresh beef and enriched with superfoods like sweet potato and blueberries. It retails for P799 for a 2-kilogram pack, making premium pet nutrition accessible to more pet parents not only in the Philippines but also in select markets in Southeast Asia. Dr. Shiba ambassador and Hollywood actress Liza Soberano attended the event to share how Kind Kibble has helped her care for her dog, Yuna, who is based in Los Angeles. 'When I heard they were creating something new in their innovation factory, I couldn't wait to try it. I literally had it shipped to LA!' she said enthusiastically. The star-studded evening welcomed wellness guru and beauty pageant president Cory Quirino, award-winning fashion dog parent Eton Concepcion, and media personality James Deakin. Four-legged attendees arrived in their golden ticket-inspired finest, adding extra charm to the magical evening. Founded in 2022, Dr. Shiba has grown from offering functional treats to becoming a comprehensive pet wellness brand, now available in more than 1,500 retail locations. Through its partnership with Pawssion Project, every purchase helps support animal rescue efforts – making each golden ticket count toward a greater cause





