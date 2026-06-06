Two Cebu-based Firms Shut Down for Illegal Recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down two Cebu-based firms, JLPT/JFT Training and Assessment Center and Anaya USA Visa Consultancy, for engaging in illegal recruitment activities.

Two Cebu -based firms, JLPT/JFT Training and Assessment Center and Anaya USA Visa Consultancy, have been shut down by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for engaging in illegal recruitment activities.

The DMW reported that both firms do not have the proper license and authority to conduct recruitment activities for jobs abroad. JLPT/JFT, based in Mandaue City, Cebu, was padlocked after it offered employment opportunities to Japan. The training center allegedly promised students that they could be employed in Japan as dairy farmers, caregivers, or cleaners, with salaries ranging from P50,000 to P100,000 per month. In return, the training center charged a training fee of P28,500.

Anaya, based in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, was also shut down for allegedly offering jobs in the United States. Anaya supposedly offered jobs in the United States as seasonal agricultural workers, including fruit and vegetable harvesting, poultry farming, dairy and livestock production, greenhouse work, grain harvesting, and produce processing with salaries of US$14 to US$18, along with benefits such as free housing, transportation, insurance, legal support, and food.

In return, Anaya allegedly charged a processing fee of P150,000 to P300,000, in addition to medical expenses, as supposed fees for pre-screening, job matching with US Department of Labor-certified employers, document processing, visa interview coaching, pre-departure orientation, and post-arrival monitoring. The DMW said officials of JLPT/JFT and Anaya operations are set to face charges of illegal recruitment. DMW also said it will recommend that their names be included in the List of Persons and Entities with Derogatory Record.

DMW calls on victims of the JLPT/JFT Training and Assessment Center and Anaya USA Visa Consultancy to contact the DMW Region VII office at (032) 422-6789 or send an email to [dmwregionvii@gmail.com](mailto:dmwregionvii@gmail.com)





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Illegal Recruitment JLPT/JFT Training And Assessment Center Anaya USA Visa Consultancy Department Of Migrant Workers Cebu

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