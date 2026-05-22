Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Trump's Director of National Intelligence, Citing Husband's Cancer Diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate, resigned as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence on Friday, citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer as the reason for her departure. The resignation is effective June 30, and she advised Trump of her intention to step down during an Oval Office meeting earlier in the day.

WASHINGTON - Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump 's director of national intelligence on Friday, citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer and her desire to support him during his treatment.

The resignation is effective June 30, and she advised Trump of her intention to step down during an Oval Office meeting earlier in the day. The White House spokesperson confirmed that she was stepping aside due to her husband's diagnosis. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Gabbard for her work but mentioned her softer stance on Iran and her involvement in declassifying documents related to the death of former President John F. Kennedy.

The White House has been unhappy with her for quite some time, with sources stating that she was pushed out by the administration. Among other reasons for the displeasure were her task force's activities and her revocation of security clearances for current and former US officials.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the politicization of the position and emphasized the need for an independent, experienced intelligence professional to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence





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Tulsi Gabbard Director Of National Intelligence President Donald Trump Bone Cancer Resignation Oval Office Meeting White House Task Force Declassification Of Documents Revocation Of Security Clearances Politicization Of Position Senator Mark Warner Senate Intelligence Committee

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