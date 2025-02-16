Tulip Drive Road Closure Cripples Davao City Businesses

A 204-day road closure on Tulip Drive in Davao City has severely impacted local businesses, leading to reduced foot traffic, declining sales, and frustration among owners due to a lack of communication from the city government.

Several establishments along Tulip Drive in Davao City are facing significant challenges due to a 204-day road closure that began on February 5, 2025. The closure, aimed at improving road infrastructure and addressing traffic safety concerns, has resulted in reduced foot traffic , delayed deliveries, and mounting frustrations for local business owners.

Tulip Drive, located near the heart of downtown Davao City, is a vibrant and bustling thoroughfare known for its lively atmosphere and diverse range of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This busy street is home to hundreds of businesses that cater to both locals and tourists, making it an essential hub for commerce and daily activity in the city. Following the road closure, SunStar Davao reached out to three local businesses in the area to understand the impact of the disruption. Each owner expressed significant concerns about the decline in sales, as well as the lack of communication and coordination from the city regarding the construction and its effects on their businesses. Bos Coffee, located in The Compound, expressed surprise and frustration upon learning about the ongoing road closure. According to Ricky Deloy, the store supervisor, the coffee shop had no prior knowledge of the closure until they saw the announcement on Facebook. 'Wala mi kabalo sa balita. Wala pud mi nadawat nga communication sa city and wala mi kabalo nga muabot ni (We were completely blindsided by the news. There was no communication from the city, and we had no idea this was coming),” Deloy shared. The unexpected disruption has had a noticeable impact on the business, with Deloy noting that their daily sales have been unusually low. 'Sa sales, medyo nagbaba sya which is panagsa ra mahitabo sa amoa but dili man noon mi mag-stop sa amoang operation. Open gihapon mi to cater to customers” (Our sales have decreased a bit, which is something that rarely happens to us, but we won’t stop our operations. We are still open and continue to cater to our customers) he said. Deloy further emphasized that the lack of coordination and communication from the city has left the business unprepared for the challenges posed by the closure, making it difficult to adapt and recover.Meanwhile, Clean Cafe, which has more than 15 employees, shared a similar sentiment. Arnica Maira, the restaurant supervisor, explained that their sales, which are usually high, have dropped significantly due to the ongoing road closure. 'Normally, we experience steady and strong sales, but now they've decreased by half,' Maira said without disclosing the amount for confidential and privacy purposes. 'This situation has had a substantial impact on our business. With fewer people able to easily access the cafe, we’ve seen a noticeable decline in foot traffic, which directly affects our sales.' On the other hand, Chelle Ann, the 36-year-old store supervisor of Romantic Baboy's Tulip Drive branch, mentioned that while their sales have not been significantly affected, they were still caught off guard by the road closure. “Nakuratan mi sa pagsira, pero salamat, ang among sales nagpabilin nga stable” (We were surprised when we found out about the closure, but thankfully, our sales have remained stable),” Chelle Ann said. She added that while the closure has caused some disruption, they are confident that their loyal customers will continue to visit, and they are committed to maintaining business as usual. Currently, the city government has stated that there is no definitive completion date for the ongoing road closure along Tulip Drive. In the meantime, the city has assured the public that efforts are being made to minimize further disruptions. However, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the closure has raised concerns, especially among local business owners who are struggling to stay afloat due to the reduced foot traffic and accessibility issues caused by the roadwork. Many are calling for better communication and more timely updates to help them plan and mitigate the ongoing impact on their operations.





