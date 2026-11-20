Maharlika Investment Corporation signed a convertible note agreement to invest up to P900 million in Tubig Pilipinas Holdings, with an initial P450 million and an option for another P450 million, targeting a 9.9% stake.

Maharlika Investment Corp oration (MIC) is investing up to P900 million in water utilities firm Tubig Pilipinas Holdings Inc., signing a convertible note agreement on Friday, November 20.

The initial investment is P450 million, with an option to put in another P450 million through a follow-on offering targeted for the first quarter of 2027. If the full P900 million is invested, the transaction is expected to give MIC a 9.9% ownership stake in Tubig Pilipinas. According to its Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure, the funding will be used to accelerate water infrastructure expansion, particularly in underserved communities.

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MIC Strategic Infrastructure Investments Expand

In a separate statement, MIC confirmed the agreement, with its outgoing president and chief executive Rafael Joel Consing Jr. describing the investment as part of the sovereign wealth fund's strategy related to infrastructure. This partnership fits a deliberate pattern. Power for the islands. New port cities.

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Now, water. Power and water are what every community needs to function; ports are what connect them to growth, Consing said. Tubig Pilipinas operates water supply and distribution projects outside major metropolitan areas through its operating subsidiary, Tubig Pilipinas Group. Its portfolio includes water supply projects in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, and water distribution systems in Trece Martires, Cavite; San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Coron, Palawan; and Catbalogan, Samar.

TPGI operates a roster of 12 active water projects nationwide, along with five awarded projects in the execution phase, and other projects at various stages in the pipeline, based on its 2026 Information Statement. The company itself is relatively new to the stock market in its present form, having completed a backdoor listing by acquiring the dormant Coal Asia Holdings earlier this year and rebranded it into TUBIG.

Tubig Pilipinas Corporate Restructuring Details

Tubig Pilipinas Holdings acquired 100% of Tubig Pilipinas Group Inc. through a share-swap agreement signed in March 2026, representing 62.43% of the listed company's resulting outstanding capital stock. Tubig Pilipinas shifted its business focus from coal mining and energy-related activities to water distribution and supply, sewage, septage, and bulk water supply earlier this year.

Tubig Pilipinas shares have been suspended from trading since October 19 after the share-swap transaction reduced its public float to 10.64%, below the Philippine Stock Exchange's 20% minimum requirement. This reduced the public's shareholding to 10.64%, below the PSE's required minimum of 20%. The company must increase public ownership to meet the exchange's rules before trading can resume. Its shares last traded at P0.063 on October 16.

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Tubig Pilipinas Holdings reported a P815.595-million net loss in the first nine months of the year, wider than the P14.888-million loss in 2025, mostly due to an impairment charge on its coal reserves and exploration assets as it shifts its focus to water infrastructure. The Maharlika deal also comes just days before Consing's term ends on November 23.

Maharlika Investment Corporation Capital Deployment Plans

Consing earlier told reporters that MIC was working on two or three additional investments that could be announced before the end of 2026, potentially bringing its total capital deployment for the year up by as much as P4 billion. Since its establishment in 2023, Maharlika has invested in port operator Asian Terminals Inc., electricity-grid holding firm Synergy Grid and Development Philippines, and short-term financing for Petron, among others.

MIC deployed P18.77 billion in capital during the first nine months of the year. This includes a P15-billion working capital loan to Petron Corp. and an additional P3.68 billion in cash payments for shares in Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI). As of end-September 2026, it had invested P24.7 billion, about a third of its initial P75 billion, while retaining P53.67 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

For the first nine months of the year, MIC's net income rose 24% to P2.18 billion, while comprehensive income increased 32% to P2.85 billion. Revenues also grew 17% to P2.41 billion. The sovereign wealth fund has been in deploying its capital.