Tsuneishi Group Unveils Major Shipyard Expansion in Cebu During Marcos State Visit

Japanese maritime giant Tsuneishi Group Corporation announced a significant expansion and modernization of its shipbuilding facilities in Balamban, Cebu, on the sidelines of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Japan. The investment includes constructing a new dry dock and production buildings to boost capacity, positioning the Philippines as the world's fourth-largest shipbuilding nation. The project, discussed in a meeting with Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Tsuneishi CEO Hitoshi Kono, underscores a deepening Philippines-Japan partnership. Tsuneishi's long-standing operations in the Philippines have created over 12,000 jobs and contributed to $541 million in shipbuilding exports in 2024, with Japan as the primary market. Talks also covered enhanced cooperation in workforce development and talent exchange to further benefit Filipino workers.

Japan ese maritime conglomerate Tsuneishi Group Corporation has announced a major expansion and modernization of its shipbuilding facilities in Balamban , Cebu , during President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Japan .

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) revealed that the plan was discussed in a meeting on May 28, 2026, between President Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, and Tsuneishi Group Chairman of the Board and Group CEO Hitoshi Kono. The project entails constructing a new dry dock, additional production buildings, and essential infrastructure to boost future shipyard development and production capacity.

This substantial investment is projected to elevate the Philippines to the position of the world's fourth-largest shipbuilding nation, following China, Japan, and South Korea. Trade Secretary Roque emphasized Tsuneishi's pivotal role, stating that its operations have transformed Balamban into a premier shipbuilding and industrial hub, generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for Filipino workers and local communities.

She highlighted the company's value not only as a major investor but also as a long-term partner in strengthening the Philippines' maritime manufacturing ecosystem and advancing environmentally sustainable shipbuilding technologies. Tsuneishi Group has maintained a presence in the Philippines since the early 1990s through Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc. (THI). THI now operates one of the country's largest shipbuilding facilities in Balamban and supports over 12,000 jobs.

The DTI also noted that the Philippine shipbuilding industry recorded approximately $541 million in exports in 2024, with Japan accounting for more than 96% of export demand. Furthermore, the meeting explored avenues for deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in workforce development and human resource exchange. Tsuneishi reaffirmed its commitment to Filipino talent development and initiatives that create more overseas employment opportunities for Filipino workers





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Tsuneishi Group Shipbuilding Philippines Cebu Balamban Expansion Investment Marcos Japan DTI Export Jobs

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