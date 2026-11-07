TSMC Weighs Expansion Into 3D DRAM Memory Chip Production

TSMC is considering advanced 3D DRAM memory chip production at Nvidia's request, a move that could expand its share of the AI hardware market.

TSMC, formally Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is considering expanding into advanced memory chip production, a move that would let the world's largest chip manufacturer capture a larger share of the artificial intelligence hardware market. The Information reported on Friday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, TSMC has recently started charting plans to make a type of advanced memory chip called 3D DRAM at the request of Nvidia, its biggest customer. TSMC and Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

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TSMC Plans Entry Into 3D DRAM Production

TSMC has begun planning to produce 3D DRAM, an advanced memory chip, at the request of its largest customer, Nvidia. The move would take the Taiwanese foundry beyond the logic chips it is best known for and into a segment of the market that has been dominated by other memory makers.

DRAM, or dynamic random access memory, is used to store data temporarily in devices. 3D DRAM is a memory architecture that stacks memory cells vertically rather than arranging them in a single horizontal layer, which the report said is designed to boost capacity within a given footprint.

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The report said TSMC could choose to build new factories dedicated to advanced memory chips. It is also exploring the option of acquiring an existing plant and converting it for memory production. That approach would resemble the move Micron made earlier this year, when the American memory maker bought a fab and converted it for DRAM output. The report did not say when TSMC plans to begin production.

Hsu Kuo-chin Leads TSMC's Memory Push

Hsu Kuo-chin, a vice president at TSMC who oversees advanced packaging, is leading the effort, according to the report. His role in the initiative places the memory project within the same group that handles the packaging steps that connect advanced chips to the systems that use them.

The report did not provide further details about the size of the planned investment, the locations under consideration, or the schedule for any factory construction or plant conversion. Those details remain unconfirmed, and neither TSMC nor Nvidia had publicly commented at the time of the report.

AI Memory Shortage Shapes Competitive Market

A severe, AI-driven shortage of memory chips has pushed up prices and forced chip designers to search for additional supply, which is the market backdrop for TSMC's potential move. Demand for memory used alongside AI processors has grown quickly, leaving customers looking for more sources of production.

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If TSMC enters advanced memory production, it would face established competitors including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron. Each of these companies already produces memory chips at scale, so TSMC would need to win customers against suppliers that have long experience in the segment. The report indicates that Nvidia's request is the starting point for the project, which could give TSMC a direct link to one of the largest buyers of AI hardware.