Truth Commission on EJKs Aims to Give Voice to Victims and Their Families

The Truth Commission on EJKs, led by Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David as convenor and former International Criminal Court Judge Raul Pangalangan as its chair, aims to give voice to victims of extrajudicial killings and their families.

The Truth Commission on EJKs, led by Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David as convenor and former International Criminal Court Judge Raul Pangalangan as its chair, aims to give voice to victims of extrajudicial killings and their families.

The commission will document the stories of those who have lost their loved ones, remember their lives, and illuminate the truth. Commissioners include journalist Carlos Conde, forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun, field practitioner Al Furtes, and Fr. Daniel Franklin Pilario of the Congregation of the Mission and president of Adamson University. Conde stated that the truth is not only for history, but also for human dignity, institutional accountability, and the healing of people.

The commission's final report will be shared with civil societies, the public, and government agencies. This could help document unidentified victims, as there are still unclaimed bodies allegedly linked to EJK cases. Families of EJK victims have sought a clear process in the truth commission, stating that they should be consulted and their perspectives on any truth-telling mechanism should be taken into consideration. Based on government records, around 6,200 drug suspects were killed during the Duterte administration's anti-drug operations.

Human rights organizations, however, say that the number may reach 30,000 due to the unreported related slayings. The International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized the reopening of the inquiry after it was suspended in November 2021, charging former President Rodrigo Duterte with crimes against humanity in connection with the killings in his war on drugs when he was mayor of Davao City and when he was President





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Truth Commission Ejks Extrajudicial Killings Human Rights Duterte Administration International Criminal Court

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