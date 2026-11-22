The self-styled Truth Commission reports 8,320 drug war deaths, contradicting ICC claims of 12,000 to 30,000 victims in the Duterte administration operations.

A group identifying itself as the Truth Commission has released data suggesting 8,320 individuals died during the anti-drug campaign of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte between 2016 and 2022. This figure significantly undermines the broader estimates cited by the International Criminal Court and its former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, which ranged from 12,000 to 30,000 extrajudicial killings.

Truth Commission Reports 8,320 Death Toll

The self-described Truth Commission prominently displays the number 8,320 on its official website under the heading of victims. This count represents a substantial reduction from the inflated statistics previously used in legal proceedings. The figure is approximately one-fourth of the 30,000 death toll allegedly asserted in ICC filings to charge former President Duterte with crimes against humanity. This discrepancy highlights a major divergence in the narrative surrounding the scale of the drug war casualties.

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ICC Estimates vs. Documented Case Files

The ICC Prosecutors previously claimed that the total number of civilians killed in connection with the War on Illegal Drugs between July 2016 and March 2019 appeared to be between 12,000 and 30,000. The Truth Commission data shows that the cumulative total of victims listed in their files during that specific period was 6,708. This number aligns more closely with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency statistic of 5,520 killed in the war on drugs from 2016 to 2019.

Carlos Conde Continues Anti-Duterte Campaign

Carlos Conde, the executive director of the Truth Commission and one of its commissioners, maintains that the war on drugs resulted in 30,000 killed, describing this as a conservative estimate. Conde previously served as a researcher for Human Rights Watch in New York City before his employment was terminated in 2025. Despite the organization's lower internal count, he continues to disseminate the higher figures to media outlets, suggesting a persistent agenda to portray the former administration negatively.

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Definitions of Victims Remain Unclear

The Truth Commission is chaired by Raul Pangalangan, who served as an ICC judge for six years, yet the group fails to precisely define the term victims in its publications. This lack of definition is critical because legal proceedings require precise criteria for establishing criminal acts. The commission lists names of those killed in anti-drug operations based on media reports, police accounts, or claims by relatives, without verifying the circumstances of each death or confirming extrajudicial status.

Police Operations and Legal Consequences

Police operations against illegal drug dealers inevitably result in casualties, including unarmed civilians killed by nervous or rogue officers. Former Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra disclosed that criminal cases were filed against 100 officers alleged to have killed unarmed civilians during the campaign. Those involved in the killing of teenager Kian delos Santos have already been convicted. The absence of widespread photographic evidence of daily extrajudicial killings further challenges the notion that all 8,320 listed individuals were innocent victims of police brutality rather than suspects killed in firefights.