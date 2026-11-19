US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a symbolic peace declaration at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, 2026, for an unprecedented trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit. The three world leaders agreed to issue a symbolic peace declaration that reaffirmed the stance that a nuclear war must never be fought, marking a significant diplomatic event in global geopolitics.

Nuclear Rhetoric Without Binding Armistice

The joint declaration released by President Xi, President Trump, and President Putin explicitly stated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The statement added that the three powers would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. However, the document made no mention of negotiations for a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, a key objective long sought by President Trump since his first term. Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently rejected such treaties, arguing that China's nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the United States and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged during a press conference that the declaration did not set ambitious goals and confirmed that no party would be forced to comply with its decisions.

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Diplomatic Spectacles Draw Sharp Criticism

The meeting produced few tangible victories despite President Trump's repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace. The trip raised fresh questions among US allies regarding President Trump's increasingly close relationships with President Xi and President Putin, who continues to wage war against Ukraine. President Trump greeted President Putin as "my friend" and received a hug from President Xi in what he described as "fantastic relationships built." President Trump referred to nuclear weapons at the start of the meeting, noting it is "not an easy thing to do" to give them up. He stated that on a scale of zero to 10, the summit was a "12." US Senator Charles Schumer, who leads Democrats in the US Senate, called the trilateral summit a "historic embarrassment that people will remember long into the future," accusing the president of bowing down to adversaries for a photo op.

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Broader Political Goals and Strategic Context

Analysts suggested that President Trump traveled to Shenzhen to bolster his standing after his Republican Party lost control of Congress in midterm elections in November 2026. President Trump told Reuters that the Shenzhen summit was "bigger than Yalta," referring to the 1945 conference between the US, Britain, and the Soviet Union. He defended calling President Putin a friend, arguing that it is better to have people with "4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy." He also called President Xi a friend and "an amazing leader," while acknowledging the difficulty of achieving nuclear-arms cuts, describing the process as "psychologically very difficult" for leaders.

Consequences for International Norms and Alliances

The declaration did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the US conflict with Iran. The leaders pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, increase supplies of fuel products for all countries, and uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. This reference to immunity came more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Putin and other Russian officials over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Jonathan Eyal, international director at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London, noted that the pushback against international norms is the most interesting aspect, stating that "the big powers dictate, the small powers suffer." Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, called the reaffirmation that a nuclear war should not be fought "positive," but insisted that the world needs action on disarmament diplomacy, not just rhetoric.