President Trump held an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, focusing on nuclear arms control and the Ukraine war, with experts downplaying the chances of major breakthroughs.

US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday for an unprecedented trilateral meeting. The gathering at the Shenzhen International Communication Center in Guangdong province focused on nuclear arms control and the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs. The trilateral came after a session with leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Thursday morning and was the capstone to Trump's Asia trip that started Tuesday in the Philippines. Trump plans to have a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi, his third substantial meeting with him this year, right before the trilateral. He also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his schedule.

Also read Xi and Putin Meet in Shenzhen Before Trilateral Summit with Trump

That one-on-one with Putin marks the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian officials had indicated that no full-scale bilateral negotiations were planned during the one-on-one meeting with Putin, and Russia's Interfax news agency reported that Trump and Putin did not have a substantive conversation during a photo opportunity.

Nuclear Arms Control and China

Trump has said he wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants a new, improved and modernized deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits.

China's arsenal of more than 600 warheads is many times smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the US and Russian stockpiles. China has repeatedly objected to joining negotiations with Washington and Moscow. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

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We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin, and Trump at APEC, Kimball said. And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs. Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely touch on the war in Ukraine, though the agenda was not fully set. White House officials have stated that Trump is not expected to raise the war in Ukraine during the trilateral meeting.

However, the president has suggested he could bring it up, leaving some uncertainty about whether the conflict will enter discussions among the leaders. Trump has said he wants to discuss that war, as well as the conflict in Iran. Trump's envoys have intensified diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with discussions also set to involve European leaders focused on postwar security guarantees.

Ukraine and Iran Discussions

Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine or countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks. Putin and Xi held their own talks on Wednesday.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that they discussed the war in Ukraine during their talks and Trump's envoys who are trying to bring the conflict to an end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. China has helped to economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions.

China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view, Xi said to Putin. They have brought greater stability and certainty to a world marked by intertwined changes and turbulence. Xi greeted Putin by calling him my old friend, and the Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his dear friend. During a speech on Wednesday, Xi called for free and open trade.

He portrayed Beijing as a stable partner on the global stage, drawing a sharp contrast with the US, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump. Trump and Xi plan to meet a total of four times this year, with their final time together coming in December at the G20 summit being held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida. The diplomatic protocols in Shenzhen were notably formal yet warm.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, an unusual gesture by the Chinese leader that reciprocated formalities extended by Trump at Joint Base Andrews in September when the two last met. The leaders also exchanged a brief hug, signaling a degree of personal diplomacy amidst complex geopolitical tensions. When Xi came to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying that they had built a personal rapport and stayed in touch.

Trump and Putin shared a brief handshake and a few words at a photo opportunity in Shenzhen. They were placed on either side of Xi, emphasizing the trilateral nature of the event. Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

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Nvidia Chips and Trade Tensions

Along for the trip but so far keeping a low profile is Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for launching its drones and intercepting hits from Russia. The gathering occurred amid growing tensions over reports that Nvidia chips are being diverted to China through Southeast Asia. This issue raises critical questions about the effectiveness of US export restrictions and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology.

Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies noted that this scenario represents Beijing's worst nightmare. Singleton added that China wants chip access that it can negotiate with the president. He warned that the situation may lead to chip restrictions being written into law by both parties in the US, creating a more rigid regulatory environment.

This technological dispute adds another layer of complexity to the trade truce reached earlier this month, which was assessed during the bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi. The race between the US and China to master artificial intelligence has grown tense over the past two weeks.

Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped to give China access to the company's advanced computer chips used to develop AI models. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent. Trump held off on imposing tougher restrictions on China's ability to access the chips, suggesting that he did not want to insult China.

Trump will return home facing significant political and policy challenges. These include the fallout from bruising midterm elections, the Nvidia chip controversy, and a spate of high-profile technology and air travel outages that have rattled Americans. Despite these domestic pressures, the president is utilizing his Asia trip to showcase US influence and strengthen ties with regional allies. Singleton observed that the three leaders have plenty of reasons to appear together but far fewer to agree on substance.

Diplomatic Challenges and Future Relations

Their differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, trade, and China's military buildup make consensus difficult. A photograph could serve all three men well, but the agenda is much harder to agree on. Randy Schriver, a former senior Pentagon official, noted that Trump would relish a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the political theater it provides. US officials have repeatedly stated that no such encounter with Kim Jong Un is planned during this trip.

Trump has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he took military action against Venezuela and Iran. He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a gambit that led to an agreement for the construction of US military bases. Trump has long believed that his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge.

Following the trilateral meeting, Trump is scheduled to depart Shenzhen for Washington, concluding a trip that has included regional security and trade engagements in the Philippines and China. The outcome of these discussions will likely shape the trajectory of US-China-Russia relations for years to come.