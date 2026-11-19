US, Chinese, and Russian leaders met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, to discuss nuclear risk reduction, UN reforms, and Middle East security.

US President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marking the first-ever trilateral summit between the three global powers. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, focused on urgent matters including nuclear risk reduction, United Nations reforms, and the stabilization of global energy supplies.

Official summaries released by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua and the Russian Kremlin indicated that the leaders agreed to engage in dialogue aimed at lowering nuclear threats and expanding fuel supply chains. This diplomatic convergence represents a significant geopolitical shift, as the three nations navigate complex bilateral tensions while attempting to establish new frameworks for international stability in a fractured global order.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen for Trilateral Nuclear and Trade Talks

Nuclear Arms Control and Strategic Stability

The primary topic of discussion involved the future of nuclear arms control, particularly following the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States in February of this year. President Trump emphasized the unique position of the three nations to reduce the total number of nuclear weapons on Earth, stating that the US, Russia, and China are the entities most capable of lessening the risk of these weapons being used.

President Xi Jinping opened the talks by declaring the theme of promoting world peace and expressed his view that nuclear weapons should ultimately be prohibited and destroyed. President Vladimir Putin referenced the shared history of the three countries as victors of World War II, asserting that they hold a joint responsibility for maintaining international peace. However, experts remain skeptical about immediate breakthroughs, noting that China possesses over 600 warheads compared to the more than 5,000 held by each of the US and Russia.

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Diplomatic Relations and Economic Interests

Before the trilateral session, which lasted more than an hour, President Trump held a separate one-on-one meeting with President Xi Jinping, their third substantial encounter this year. During this bilateral discussion, President Trump praised the friendship between the two leaders and highlighted their shared interest in ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway frequently disrupted by attacks during the ongoing Iran war.

President Trump also suggested he would encourage China to purchase more agricultural products from the United States. In response, President Xi noted that relations between the US and China had been generally stable and improved during President Trump's presidency. The official Xinhua agency reported that President Xi also raised the issue of Taiwan with President Trump, emphasizing the need for improved communication on economic and trade matters between the two nations.

US-Russia Talks and Global Institutions

Following the meeting with President Xi, President Trump engaged in a separate dialogue with President Vladimir Putin, lasting approximately 40 minutes. This marked the first time the two leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year, which failed to produce a deal regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. President Trump described President Putin as his friend and expressed hope that wonderful outcomes could emerge from their renewed engagement.

Despite recent strains in US-Ukraine relations, including disruptions in satellite support for Ukrainian drones and the rejection of new Russian sanctions by the Trump administration, the focus of this summit remained on broader global stability. President Trump stated that the trio would discuss ways to protect national sovereignty from globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court, which his administration has previously targeted with sanctions due to investigations involving US allies.

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Expert Analysis and Future Implications

While the leaders projected optimism, independent analysts urged caution regarding the potential for tangible results. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, stated that the meeting might at best initiate a process leading to sustained talks, but warned that one meeting is unlikely to produce dramatic breakthroughs.

Kimball criticized the event as potential diplomatic theater, arguing that more substantial action is needed beyond photo opportunities at the APEC summit. Nevertheless, the agreement to discuss UN reforms and nuclear risk reduction signals a potential pivot in world history, even if the immediate practical impacts remain to be seen in the coming months and years.