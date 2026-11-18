US President Donald Trump met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, pledging expanded defense cooperation and confirming more than $5 billion in approved arms sales since taking office.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington is expanding its defense cooperation with the Philippines, confirming he has approved more than $5 billion in arms sales to the treaty ally since taking office.

Trump Approves Billion Dollar Arms Deal

Trump made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at Malacanang Palace in Manila, part of his state visit to the Philippines from November 17 to 18. The US leader said the alliance with Manila is one of America's oldest and most important in the Pacific.

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"Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world," Trump said in his remarks. He added that Washington had backed historic increases in military financing for Manila, pointing to the scale of US weapons production.

"You could look at the defensive weapons and you could look at the offensive weapons. Nobody makes weapons like we do, and we're making it much faster," he said. Trump's comments came in response to a question about US preparedness under the Mutual Defense Treaty, the 1951 pact that commits both countries to defend each other in the event of an armed attack.

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The Philippines has sought clearer assurances about US willingness to defend Philippine forces and vessels in disputed South China Sea waters under the treaty, and Marcos was expected to press for that. Asked by a reporter about tensions in the South China Sea, Trump said: "I'm not concerned at all.

" The talks come amid growing friction between Manila and Beijing over disputed features in the South China Sea, where the Philippines is one of Washington's closest security partners. Trump arrived in Asia reeling from a bruising midterm election in which Republicans suffered sweeping defeats, raising questions about his domestic political standing. His meetings with regional leaders and, most consequentially, Chinese President Xi Jinping will test whether he can still project strength and wield leverage on the world stage.

Trump Begins Asia Diplomatic Tour

On Tuesday, Trump kicked off his Asia trip with his first meeting with leaders of the Quad, the Indo-Pacific grouping of the United States, Japan, India and Australia. The agenda included critical minerals that drive high-tech industries, maritime security and artificial intelligence. As the Quad leaders gathered, Trump told reporters he wanted to ensure the future of AI was shaped by countries that shared US values.

The engagements will be closely watched for signs of Washington's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, as allies seek reassurance about US security and economic engagement in a region where China remains a dominant trading partner. Trump will later travel to Shenzhen for Thursday's meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and economic relations, with China's restrictions on rare earth exports and US curbs on advanced semiconductor sales among the central issues. Trump has also floated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he had asked Xi to help arrange an encounter. No meeting has been confirmed, and North Korea has shown little interest in renewed diplomacy.

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US China Trade And Tech Talks

"He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi," Trump told reporters before leaving Washington on Monday. Trump was expected to bring Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX, to China, where his companies have significant commercial interests.

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam were also expected at APEC-related events, according to people familiar with preparations. Jensen Huang, who has been a regular participant in high-profile gatherings involving Trump and Asian leaders, is not expected to join the delegation after he resigned as Nvidia's chief executive amid allegations that a woman with whom he had a relationship had ties to Chinese intelligence. Huang has denied wrongdoing.

Trump said before leaving Washington that he would support Huang getting his job back. The controversy adds sensitivity to discussions over US restrictions on advanced AI chips and China's access to the technology. Trump is also scheduled to take part in a trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, bringing together the leaders of three major nuclear powers.

Nuclear Powers Summit And Concerns

Trump has said the discussions could address nuclear arms control and Iran, while the war in Ukraine could also feature. Officials and analysts have played down the prospect of major agreements. The meeting could unsettle US allies, who are watching Trump navigate ties with two of Washington's biggest strategic rivals.

"His willingness to engage in this manner suggests an openness to the idea of a US-China-Russia G3," said Oleg Ignatov, senior Russia analyst at the International Crisis Group. "His interest in such arrangements unnerves US allies and partners, who question how their interests will fare if these three powers try to maneuver around and above them.

" Trump's presence in the Philippines from November 17 to 18 has drawn protests from various groups, condemning his alleged role in soaring fuel prices due to the US-Israel war with Iran, as well as the US-led Pax Silica initiative.