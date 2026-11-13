Trump to Press China and Russia on Nuclear Arms Reduction at Asia Summit

President Trump plans to discuss nuclear weapon proliferation with Presidents Xi and Putin at the APEC forum, despite China's preference for trade-focused talks and resistance to direct nuclear engagement.

In a significant diplomatic development anticipated for next week, the White House has announced that US President Donald Trump intends to address the critical issue of nuclear arms reduction during an upcoming high-level meeting in China.

This meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, will bring together the leaders of the three nuclear-armed superpowers: President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The gathering is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. According to Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, the primary focus of the discussion will be the dangerous proliferation of nuclear weapons worldwide.

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China Resists Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks

She emphasized that President Trump remains firmly convinced that addressing this global threat is imperative and that the reduction of such weapons must be a central topic of conversation among the leaders. Despite the American administration's clear intent, the proposal has reportedly caused tension within Beijing. China, which is currently hosting the summit, has primarily framed the event around themes of trade and commerce.

Reports indicate that Chinese officials have rebuffed previous attempts by the United States to engage in direct talks regarding nuclear arms reductions with Russia. Beijing has long maintained the position that nuclear disarmament is primarily a bilateral issue between the United States and Russia, given their vastly larger stockpiles of warheads.

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The Chinese government has resisted direct engagement on this matter, arguing that it is more appropriate for Washington and Moscow to speak directly with each other rather than involving third parties. However, a senior Trump administration official expressed the view that China should now step up to the international stage and participate in what they termed adult conversations about these serious geopolitical issues.

Trump Discusses Iran And Other Conflicts

The official stated, This is the beginning of hopefully a conversation that can be productive going forward, even if no immediate agreement is expected. Beyond the nuclear topic, President Trump's four-day trip to Asia, which also includes a stop in the Philippines, will address other pressing international conflicts. The administration plans to discuss the US-Israeli war against Iran, with reports suggesting that President Trump has already conveyed to President Xi that Iran must open the strategic strait.

Conversely, the issue of Russia's war in Ukraine is not expected to be a central point of discussion during this specific trilateral meeting. Officials noted that because China is not directly involved in the diplomatic track concerning Ukraine, raising the topic would not be appropriate in this context.

No Trump Putin Meeting On Ukraine

Additionally, there will be no one-on-one meetings between President Trump and President Putin, nor will the leaders discuss Ukraine's access to satellite communications provided by Elon Musk's company, SpaceX. Although Musk is accompanying the President on the trip, he will not attend the meeting with Xi and Putin.

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Furthermore, President Trump is not scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during this tour of the region. The outcome of these discussions remains uncertain, as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the US and Russia recently expired, leaving a complex landscape for future arms control negotiations.