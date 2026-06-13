Trump to Join G7 Session with Zelenskyy in France; No Bilateral Meeting Planned

President Donald Trump will participate in a working session with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in France, though a formal bilateral meeting is not scheduled. The summit will also see Trump hold talks with several world leaders and discuss trade, AI, and the Middle East conflict.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a working session with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the upcoming summit in Évian, France, though a formal bilateral meeting between the two is not planned.

A senior administration official confirmed the session will take place on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2025, as part of the broader G7 gathering running from June 15-17. While no dedicated one‑on‑one talks are set, the official indicated that the leaders could interact on the sidelines. Alongside the Ukraine‑focused session, President Trump has slated bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and India during the summit.

A special dinner at the Palace of Versailles is also arranged for Wednesday evening, following the summit's conclusion. The event, according to Macron's office, celebrates the 250th anniversary of American independence and honors the 1783 treaty that recognized US sovereignty, symbolizing Franco‑American friendship. President Trump's foreign policy focus has recently pivoted from brokering an end to the Russia‑Ukraine war to addressing the Middle East conflict, which escalated after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

A fragile ceasefire has held since April. An administration official underscored that Trump, at 79, is the only world leader capable of securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, though no specifics were offered. The status of US‑Iran talks to end the Middle East war will be a major topic at the G7.

One item under consideration is the possible involvement of France and Britain in mine‑clearing operations within the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil and fertilizer shipping lane that has seen disruptions due to the conflict. The official also aimed to soften perceptions of a rift between Trump and NATO allies, many of whom are present in France.

In private talks, the official said, discussions are constructive and not as dramatic as media portrayals, and the US welcomes burden‑sharing efforts among alliance members. Another US official welcomed France's decision to include trade imbalances on the summit agenda-a priority for Trump, who has pursued a protectionist agenda with sweeping tariffs on both allies and adversaries. According to the White House, the president intends to discuss artificial intelligence, immigration, innovation, and energy with his counterparts.

The G7 includes Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. President Trump has repeatedly advocated for readmitting Russia, which would revert the group to the former G8 format





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