Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imported Cars Around April 2nd

US President Donald Trump plans to unveil tariffs on imported cars around April 2nd, escalating trade tensions. While details remain scarce, this move adds to a growing list of tariffs Trump has threatened since taking office, targeting both allies and adversaries.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to impose tariffs on imported cars, targeting a possible implementation date around April 2nd. This declaration adds to a growing list of trade levies he has threatened since assuming office. Trump's statement, however, remained ambiguous regarding the scope of the tariffs, leaving unanswered whether they would apply to all auto imports.

Since his inauguration on January 20th, Trump has consistently targeted both allies and adversaries with threats of new duties, framing them as a means to increase revenue, rectify trade imbalances, and exert pressure on countries to address US concerns. Experts have repeatedly cautioned that the burden of tariffs often falls on American consumers rather than foreign exporters. When questioned about the potential timeline for implementing auto tariffs, Trump indicated, 'Maybe around April 2nd,' providing no further details. Approximately 50 percent of cars sold in the United States are domestically manufactured. Of imported vehicles, roughly half originate from Mexico and Canada, while the remaining half stem from other major auto-producing nations. This latter group is primarily led by Japan, South Korea, and Germany, with smaller volumes imported from Britain, Italy, and Sweden.Recently, Ford CEO Jim Farley publicly criticized a proposed 25 percent Trump tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. Farley highlighted the detrimental impact such a tariff would have on US companies that have strategically integrated their supply chains across North America under existing trade agreements, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) negotiated during the first Trump administration. On February 3rd, the White House temporarily suspended these tariffs for a period of 30 days following concessions made by Canada and Mexico regarding border security and fentanyl policies. The imposition of tariffs on the auto sector would follow the recent confirmation of Trump's plans to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports commencing March 12th. He has previously pledged tariffs on semiconductors, steel, oil, and gas. Notably, on Thursday, Trump announced plans for 'reciprocal tariffs,' potentially targeting all US trading partners on a country-by-country basis, further escalating existing trade conflicts.The American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC), representing Detroit automakers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, has urged Trump to rescind proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada. In response to the announcement concerning reciprocal tariffs, AAPC President Matt Blunt stated on Thursday, 'We support President Trump's efforts to consider the entire global trade situation, including both tariff and non-tariff barriers.' He added, 'In the meantime, Ford, GM, and Stellantis continue to believe that vehicles and auto parts that meet the USMCA requirements should not be subject to additional tariffs.' The AAPC did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Friday





