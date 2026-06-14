Trump to Host UFC Birthday Bash on White House Lawn Amid Iran War and Legal Challenges

Donald Trump plans to host a UFC event on the White House South Lawn for his 80th birthday, featuring seven fights and a main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. The event, marking the nation's 250th anniversary, has drawn legal challenges and criticism as Trump faces an ongoing Iran war and falling approval ratings.

Washington - Donald Trump is set to host a card of seven mixed martial arts fights on Sunday inside a specially built arena on the White House South Lawn to mark his 80th birthday.

The event, titled UFC Freedom 250, references the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. This spectacle highlights Trump norm-defying approach as he seeks to project strength and command attention during a tense period in his presidency. Seventeen months into his second term, Trump has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of presidential norms. The Ultimate Fighting Championship Octagon, an eight-sided cage, has been erected within sight of his White House bedroom.

The event coincides with his birthday and efforts to counteract perceptions that he is becoming a lame duck president. It also comes as he grapples with the ongoing Iran war, which has driven consumer prices to a three-year high and unsettled voters, according to public opinion polls. Trump will watch 14 fighters from five countries compete in kickboxing, punching, and grappling for victory before an expected audience of 4,000 people inside a 92-foot-tall temporary venue nicknamed The Claw.

The main event features UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, scheduled for up to five rounds. Fights begin at 8 p.m. local time. Tickets were not sold publicly; UFC offered some to guests paying over $1 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. A quarter of the audience will be military service members, per the Trump administration.

Trump asserted broad executive authority to stage a private company event on federal grounds, a break with norms that drew a legal challenge and raised concerns about cost and ethical conflicts. The UFC parent company is publicly traded TKO Group Holdings. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted June 3-8 among 4,531 US adults, only 16% said it was appropriate for Trump to hold the event.

A judge declined on Friday to block the event in a legal challenge from plaintiffs arguing the administration exceeded its authority by not obtaining congressional authorization. Trump has long been close with UFC Chief Executive Dana White and the Ellison family, whose Paramount has a $7.7 billion deal to air UFC fights until 2033. White has used the sport popularity, especially among younger men, to support Trump campaigns since 2016.

In the run-up to the event, Trump trust purchased stock in TKO Group Holdings, while a company licensing the president likeness marketed commemorative coins for up to $12,000. One sponsor, Crypto.com, previously partnered with Trump Media & Technology Group. The White House denies any conflict of interest, stating Trump family manages the president business affairs. An independent streaming analyst, Dan Rayburn, commented that most Americans are not celebrating 250 years by watching a UFC fight, calling it a private event.

Trump has made sports a recurring feature of his presidency, intervening on issues like transgender athletes and college football player pay, and has attended many major sporting events. France delayed the Group of Seven summit, starting Monday, to accommodate Trump attendance. About one-fifth of Americans call themselves MMA fans. According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, MMA fans have a 45% approval rating of Trump job performance, compared to 35% among all Americans and 79% among Republicans.

MMA fans skew male and politically independent, with nearly half not identifying with either party; about a third identify as Republicans and one in five as Democrats. The arena provides an intimate setting; some fighters will walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon, passing through the Rose Garden or West Wing colonnade. The 20-row deep arena causes noise from the sound system to bounce off the White House Truman Balcony, shaking the mansion walls.

Tens of thousands can watch on a big screen from a nearby park. Daytime temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit are expected to cool by evening, but rain and thunderstorms are forecast. The arena has no roof





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump UFC White House Iran War Political Spectacle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Prosecution Panel Discovers Undeclared Assets of Vice President Duterte, Cites Corona Conviction PrecedentThe House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has uncovered personal properties not declared in her SALNs, drawing parallels to the conviction of former Chief Justice Renato Corona. Lead prosecutor Terry Ridon says the non-disclosure amounts to millions of pesos and plans to present the evidence to the Senate Impeachment Court.

Read more »

Judge rules Trump can stage UFC fights on White House's South Lawn this weekendWASHINGTON — A federal judge refused on Friday to stop the White House from staging a UFC show this weekend in an elaborate ring already built on the South Lawn to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary — on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Read more »

Deal to End Iran War Nears as Pakistan Mediates and Trump Set to Discuss DeminingPakistan indicates a deal to end the Iran war is imminent, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating it could be finalized within 24 hours and prepared for electronic signing. US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the G7 summit, with Britain and France offering assistance. Iran's state television announced funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in the war's opening attack, to be held in July. A tenuous ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

Read more »

Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center facade after court orderThe letters spelling out President Donald Trump's name on the Kennedy Center facade have been removed following a court order, with workers completing the task under a tarp after a delayed start. The executive director certified compliance, stating all signage referencing Trump has been taken down from the building and grounds.

Read more »