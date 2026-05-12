Trump to Discuss US Arms Sales to Taiwan During China Visit

US President Donald Trump is set to visit China and hold talks with President Xi Jinping, where he plans to address the contentious issue of US arms sales to Taiwan. The trip, accompanied by top US executives, comes amid ongoing tensions with Iran and reflects the dynamic between the two superpowers.

US President Donald Trump held talks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Gimhae Air Base near Busan on October 30, 2025. Trump is set to visit China on May 14-15, 2026, where he is expected to meet with Xi again, marking his first trip to China since 2017.

This visit follows a previous delay due to the escalating conflict between the US and Iran. During his upcoming visit, President Trump indicated his willingness to discuss the contentious issue of US arms sales to Taiwan with President Xi, suggesting that his personal relationship with the Chinese leader could help prevent a potential Chinese invasion of the self-governing island.

The White House confirmed that top American executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, will accompany Trump on the trip, highlighting the focus on trade and economic cooperation. China has expressed hope that the visit will foster greater stability between the two largest global economies. Earlier in the day, Trump did not directly address whether the US should continue selling weapons to Taiwan, a significant point of contention for Beijing.

Instead, he stated that he would discuss the matter with Xi, emphasizing his strong rapport with the Chinese president and expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved amicably. Under US law, the nation recognizes only Beijing but is mandated to provide defense materials to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. The 1982 'Six Assurances' further guarantees that the US will not consult China on arms sales to Taiwan.

As Trump prepared for his trip, Taiwan’s parliament approved a substantial $25 billion defense budget, though it fell short of the government’s initial proposal. A group of US senators, led by Jeanne Shaheen, urged Trump to swiftly approve a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, affirming that US support for the island is 'inviolable.

' They emphasized that Trump should make it clear during discussions with Chinese officials that US support for Taiwan is not negotiable. Trump’s visit to China comes at a time of heightened tensions with Iran. The US has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at halting Iranian oil sales, including those to China, a major buyer. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently expressed dissatisfaction with China’s role in providing missile technology to Iran, adding to the diplomatic complexity of the situation.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against individuals and entities involved in facilitating Iranian oil sales to China, just days before Trump’s trip. Despite these tensions, both US and Chinese officials are working to maintain dialogue. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated that top-level diplomacy is crucial and expressed China’s willingness to collaborate with the US based on mutual respect and benefit.

Beim relaxing tensions, Guo stated that China’s stance on Iran remains consistent and that Beijing aims to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks. The visit also marks a year since both nations agreed to a truce in their trade war, which had seen tariffs on many goods exceed 100 percent. As Trump prepares for this significant diplomatic engagement, the international community watches closely to see how these discussions will shape US-China relations and the broader geopolitical landscape





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