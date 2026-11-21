President Donald Trump backs capping credit card rates at 10%, aligning with Democrats as they prepare to control Congress, a move that could save Americans $100 billion annually.

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress to implement a cap on credit card interest rates. This announcement marks a significant pivot in his administration's economic strategy, as he seeks to fulfill a campaign promise that was previously stalled by intense industry opposition and a lack of support from fellow Republicans.

Speaking to Fox News Channel's program "Saturday in America," Trump expressed his readiness to act on the issue. He emphasized that credit card companies have generated substantial profits, suggesting that regulatory intervention is necessary to protect consumers. This stance aligns with a broader bipartisan effort to address the growing burden of consumer debt in the United States.

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Core Mechanism Of The Proposed Rate Cap

The central proposal under consideration involves capping credit card interest rates at a fixed percentage of 10%. This figure represents a drastic reduction from the current market standards, which have left many American consumers struggling with high-cost debt. The median credit card interest rate currently stands at approximately 22.2%, according to an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve.

Implementing a 10% cap would fundamentally alter the pricing structure of the credit card industry. While the immediate effect would be a substantial reduction in the amount card issuers can charge their customers, the long-term implications for the financial sector remain a subject of intense debate among economists and policymakers. The goal is to provide immediate relief to households carrying high-interest balances.

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Stakeholder Positions And Political Dynamics

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is expected to assume the role of chair of the Senate Banking Committee. She has been a vocal advocate for this measure, stating repeatedly that she wants to cap rates to save Americans money. In response to Trump's interview comments, Warren affirmed, "Let's cap credit card interest rates and save Americans money."

Other key Democratic figures have also endorsed the idea, including Representative Maxine Waters of California. Waters, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, supports various iterations of rate caps. Conversely, the proposal faced significant hurdles when Republicans controlled Congress. Although Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri proposed several caps on credit card interest rates as recently as this year, the broader Republican party did not prioritize the legislation during their tenure.

Real-World Impact And Future Outlook

The economic stakes of this potential policy change are enormous. Researchers who analyzed Trump's initial campaign pledge found that Americans could save roughly $100 billion in interest charges each year if rates were capped at 10%. This savings would apply to the approximately 195 million people in the United States who held credit cards in 2024, who were assessed a total of $160 billion in interest charges according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

However, the credit card industry opposed the proposal from its inception in January, arguing that such caps would force them to cancel cards for the poor and less creditworthy customers. Banks also warned that they would need to substantially cut back on rewards and other perks associated with card spending. The industry maintains that higher rates are necessary to mitigate risk for those with lower credit scores.

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Despite these warnings, analysts note that the credit card industry would likely remain profitable even after the implementation of a 10% cap. The primary consequence would be a scaling back of consumer benefits rather than the collapse of the sector. This shift occurs against a backdrop of record-high consumer debt, with Americans carrying approximately $1.23 trillion in credit card debt as of the third quarter of last year, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.

With Democrats now poised to control both the House and the Senate, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. The combination of Trump's renewed interest and Democratic leadership in key committees suggests that the previously stalled proposal may finally receive serious legislative attention. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this bipartisan alignment can translate into concrete legislation that addresses the affordability crisis facing American consumers.