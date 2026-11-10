Trump Offers Press Secretary Job to UFC CEO Dana White in Surprise Briefing Room Appearance

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room with UFC CEO Dana White, offering him the press secretary job. White declined, saying he has zero political aspirations.

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House press briefing room on Monday, November 9, 2026, bringing along UFC CEO Dana White and offering him the job of White House press secretary.

The appearance was so sudden that aides had no time to place the presidential seal on the podium. The cause of the sudden bedlam was Trump's eagerness to show off White, a close friend more comfortable with watching fighters bash each other in the Octagon than mixing it up with reporters.

Also read Trump Says He Was Joking About Dana White as Press Secretary

Trump Offers Press Secretary Role to Dana White

After heavy Republican losses in the midterm elections less than a week ago, Trump announced on Saturday, November 7, that he had offered the White House press secretary job to White. Trump said on Sunday he was just teasing, but White came to the White House anyway to see the president. An urgent instruction came over the loudspeaker from a press assistant: Everyone please take a seat in the briefing room RIGHT NOW.

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The announcement set off a stampede among the press corps, with TV technicians plugging in cables and setting up microphones. The spot on the podium where the presidential seal would normally hang was left vacant. Appearing alongside White, Trump declared that White could be press secretary if he would only take the job. Trump has been searching for a press secretary since Karoline Leavitt left in August and her replacement, Katie Zacharia, was fired last month after a week.

Dana is really very unique. The only problem is he will talk for a little while and then he is going to beat the hell out of you, Trump joked. Trump announced that a UFC fight this weekend at Madison Square Garden will feature the two greatest women fighters of all time. How would I do against one of them?

Dana White Reaffirms No Political Aspirations

Trump asked White. Would I do well? I do not think so, White said. White, who organized a series of UFC bouts on the White House grounds in June, made clear he had no desire to tussle with reporters.

I have zero political aspirations, said White, while nonetheless taking a few questions. In his first four years in office, Trump was a regular presence in the White House briefing room, but now, nearly halfway through his second term, he takes questions in other places. He has talked about moving the press corps out of the West Wing to a less obnoxious location. But there was no talk of that on Monday.

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After Trump took questions on Iran, Ukraine, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other topics, he turned back to White. Would you like to be press secretary of the United States of America? said Trump. Would you like that, or do you just want to stay with that ridiculous UFC? Thanks for the offer, sir, said White.

White Firmly Rules Out Press Secretary Career

I do not want to be in politics. White's visit to the White House came after Trump publicly floated his name for the press secretary role over the weekend, a suggestion that Trump later characterized as teasing.

Nevertheless, White's presence in the briefing room underscored his close relationship with the president and his willingness to engage with the press on his own terms, even as he firmly ruled out a career in politics.