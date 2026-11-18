President Donald Trump concludes his Manila visit by announcing $17 billion in commercial deals and a $2 billion Foreign Military Financing loan package aimed at strengthening US-Philippines security ties and American jobs.

President Donald Trump concluded his two-day state visit to the Philippines and his participation in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit by announcing a comprehensive package of commercial deals and strategic investments totaling over $17 billion for United States companies. The White House confirmed that this extensive agreement represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations between Washington and Manila.

President Trump's Manila Visit Timeline

Donald Trump arrived in Manila on November 17, 2026, for the Asean-United States Special Summit. Following this event, the President met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Kalayaan Ground in Malacañang on November 18, 2026. During this bilateral meeting, Trump declared that the two nations had forged what he described as a very big trade deal before departing for the Apec Summit in China.

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$17 Billion in US Commercial Deals Announced

Washington stated that these commercial deals are designed to support tens of thousands of American jobs while bolstering regional security that protects the United States from illicit activity. The investments aim to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that economically benefits American companies, workers, and consumers. Among the major contracts finalized, US companies Boeing and GE Aerospace signed a $12 billion sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 aircrafts equipped with GE Aerospace engines. This specific transaction alone is projected to support 47,000 US jobs.

$2 Billion Foreign Military Financing Loan Package

The United States and the Philippines agreed to pursue a historic Foreign Military Financing loan package exceeding $2 billion to provide the Philippines with critical defense and security capabilities from US suppliers. According to the White House, this financing initiative supports over 7,000 American jobs while advancing the President's National Security Strategy and America First Arms Transfer Strategy. The administration emphasized that this approach protects returns for the American taxpayer while enhancing regional defense capabilities.

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Eliminating Trade Deficit Through Energy Exports

Donald Trump and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. committed to eliminating the US trade deficit with the Philippines through increased Philippine imports of American energy and agriculture products. This strategic shift aims to support the jobs of tens of thousands of American engineers, technicians, and farmers by creating new markets for domestic production. The agreement marks a pivotal shift in trade dynamics between the two nations.

Impact on Regional Security and Economy

The combination of military financing and commercial investments positions the Philippines as a key partner in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The influx of capital and technology transfer is expected to modernize local infrastructure and defense sectors while strengthening economic ties with the United States. These developments signal a deepening strategic alliance as both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes in Southeast Asia.