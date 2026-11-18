US President Donald Trump met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila and announced expanded defense cooperation, more than $5 billion in approved arms sales, and possible cooperation on civilian nuclear energy and Alaska natural gas.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is expanding defense cooperation with the Philippines and has approved more than $5 billion in arms sales to its treaty ally since he took office.

Trump made the remarks during bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacanang Palace in Manila, part of his state visit to the Philippines from November 17 to 18. Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world, Trump said during his speech. The US president said the alliance with the Philippines has never been better.

Also read Philippines Seeks Reduction of 12.5% US Tariff During Trump State Visit

Trump Nuclear Energy and South China Sea Comments

Trump's comments came in response to a question about the United States' preparedness under its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines. The MDT, signed in 1951, commits the Philippines and the United States to come to each other's defense in the event of an armed attack on either country. Trump also said Washington could work with Manila on a major civilian nuclear energy project, saying such cooperation could further strengthen ties between the two allies.

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For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we're probably going to do something very big to do with nuclear, Trump said. He added that the Philippines could also become a partner in a planned Alaska natural gas export project, and that the two countries were discussing broader energy cooperation. Trump said he was not concerned about the situation in the disputed South China Sea.

Philippine Protests During Trump State Visit

Trump is in Manila on a state visit before heading to China for the APEC summit. Earlier, he spoke before ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN-US Special Summit held at a hotel in Pasay City on November 17, 2026. Trump's presence in the Philippines from November 17 to 18 has drawn protests from various groups. The protesters condemned his alleged role in soaring fuel prices due to the US-Israel war with Iran, as well as the US-led Pax Silica initiative.