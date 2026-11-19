US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen for the first ever trilateral summit, a meeting Trump called history-making and a win even before it began.

US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday for the first ever trilateral summit between the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers.

The closed-door meeting at the Kylin Villa ended after one hour and 20 minutes. Trump said the three men were making history. I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, Trump said at the start. So, in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen for Trilateral Nuclear and Trade Talks

Trilateral Summit Focuses On Nuclear Weapons

The three leaders made opening remarks around a large, dark round table with a pink flower arrangement at its center. The topics ranged from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine, which is approaching its five-year mark. Analysts expect the summit to be heavier in symbolism than in breakthroughs. Xi told his counterparts the three countries should jointly safeguard world peace and stability.

Putin said they had a shared interest in resolving the Ukraine war. Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said, adding they had a shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Putin said the closed-door discussions would also touch on food and energy security, both upended by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

Trump is bogged down by his war with Iran, which has choked oil supplies and pushed up consumer prices worldwide. An ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia. Earlier on Thursday, Trump and Putin held a meeting, their first since August 2025. The 80-year-old US president called his Russian counterpart his friend, who responded in English: Nice to meet you.

Advertisement

Trump and Xi then came together for the third time this year for one-on-one discussions, with the US leader highlighting their very special relationship. Putin, 74, and Xi, 73, held talks on Wednesday, their 50th meeting, the Chinese president said. Trump had insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the summit, despite China's repeated objections to joining talks with Washington and Moscow, which have far larger nuclear arsenals.

As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used, Trump said. He said of China: They're going hot and heavy on building nuclear weapons. I'd love them not to do it.

Nuclear Arms Control Talks Face Obstacles

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia must reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile. A US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February, adding urgency to the disarmament question. Washington, Beijing and Moscow have given different accounts of the agenda for the three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Washington initially signaled that Ukraine was off the table before Trump said the war would feature.

Xi does not view the conflict as China's problem to solve. Trump said in his meeting with Xi that both China and the US were looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. China said before the talks that the trio would hold in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.

In an interview with Fox News before the event, Trump called the meeting a win before it took place, boasting about the pomp surrounding his arrival. Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating Trump's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September. The leaders also briefly hugged.

This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody, Trump said. Not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That's a big win for us.

It's a big win for China too. Trump and Putin, who last met in Alaska in 2025 for talks that failed to end Russia's war in Ukraine, shared a brief handshake and a few words at a photo opportunity in Shenzhen, where they were placed on either side of Xi. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Trump arrived after Xi and Putin delivered pointed speeches ahead of the APEC summit in China's southern tech hub.

Advertisement

Critics Warn Of Global Spheres Of Influence

In a speech on Wednesday, Xi called for free and open trade, portraying Beijing as a stable partner in contrast with the United States, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump. The Kylin Villa summit has stoked fears that the three powerful men want to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Critics warned that the optics will be damaging for the US president but a fillip to Xi and Putin. The meeting gives Putin a platform to legitimize his war of aggression over Ukraine with seemingly little repercussions, said Lyle Morris at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin.

White House officials have said Trump is not expected to raise the issue of the Ukraine war during the meeting. Trump has suggested he could bring it up, however. In the Fox interview, Trump said he would not seek help from Russia and China to bring the Iran conflict to a close. We don't need any help, Trump said.

We've defeated their navy. We've defeated their air force. We've defeated their anti-aircraft. Trump has also expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no confirmation of an imminent encounter.

Ahead of the trilateral, Trump met Xi and had a working lunch, while US and Russian officials said he would also meet Putin one-on-one. Russian officials said no full-scale talks were planned for that meeting. The leaders have plenty of reasons to appear together but far fewer to agree on substance, given differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, trade and China's military buildup, said Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

A photograph could serve all three men well, Singleton said, adding that he thought the agenda is much harder to agree on. Trump's Asia trip has offered a chance to showcase US influence, strengthen ties with regional allies and pursue a high-profile diplomatic opening with Xi and Putin.

Trump Faces Domestic Challenges Upon Return

But the US president will return home facing political and policy challenges, such as the fallout from bruising midterm elections, the Nvidia chip contention and a spate of tech and air travel outages that have rattled Americans. It comes amid growing tension over reports of Nvidia chips being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export curbs and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology. This is Beijing's worst nightmare, Singleton said.

China wants chip access that it can negotiate with the president. It may get chip restrictions written into law by both parties.