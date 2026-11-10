Trump says FBI investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with alleged Chinese agent

President Trump said the FBI is looking into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman US intelligence believes passed information to China, as Nvidia's board and Democratic lawmakers demand answers.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing, but said he does not think the executive has reason to worry.

Trump said he spoke to Huang, who told him he had absolutely no idea the woman was a spy. Trump said he believed the CEO and called him a very honorable man. Nvidia's board is investigating whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the company said. The inquiry followed a New York Times report that Huang had a close relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who US intelligence officials believe passed information to the Chinese government.

Also read Lawmakers Push AI Chip Restrictions on China After Nvidia CEO's Spy Ties

Alice Huang is not related to the Nvidia CEO and is a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Nvidia shares closed down more than 4% on Monday. The stock has shed roughly 11% of its value since last Wednesday. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Trump suggested the extraordinary step of directly involving himself in a counterintelligence investigation, a sign of his friendly relationship with Huang and the possible geopolitical stakes. He said he called Huang just to see if he was feeling all right. Huang has acknowledged the affair and apologized to his wife and the company in an open letter posted on Nvidia's website. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully, Huang said in his letter.

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Congressional Scrutiny of Nvidia Investigation

I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. The episode is attracting congressional scrutiny. Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said he is pushing to investigate Huang and Nvidia to determine whether national security was compromised.

We need answers about the relationship between AI billionaires and the Trump administration, who is making these decisions, and who is really got their hand on the wheel, Coons said in a post on X. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, calling on the Commerce Department to halt exports of advanced AI chips to China. Representatives Gabe Amo, Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sought answers by December 1 on whether top Commerce officials knew of US intelligence linking Alice Huang to Chinese efforts to obtain Nvidia chips.

They also asked whether officials communicated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Alice Huang and Megaspeed. If Commerce was not briefed, we need to know why. If it was briefed, we need to know how it responded. And if the Department knowingly permitted these exports despite credible national-security concerns, the American people deserve an explanation, the letter said.

Senator Mark Warner and Representative Hakeem Jeffries also said Monday they are interested in investigating further. Jeffries said the Nvidia issue came up during a closed-door session with the CIA director and the Director of National Intelligence that was primarily about Iran.

We are going to need a full briefing, specifically as it relates to the Nvidia issue, so we can all get to the bottom of what has happened, Jeffries said, and what the implications are in terms of America's national security. China denied Monday that it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and is nothing but smears against China.

China Denies Espionage Allegations

Beijing earlier dismissed the New York Times report about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who ran a company that last year faced claims it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia chips into China. Trump is slated to meet next week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, but he was noncommittal about raising the situation. No, I do not think so, Trump said. I mean, maybe.

I am sure President Xi will ask me about it. I just know Jensen very well. Huang has a direct line to the US president. A Reuters reporter saw Huang's full name pop up on Trump's phone in December 2025.

Huang flew with Trump to China on Air Force One in May, the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade. Huang attended a high-profile state dinner in September for Xi at the White House. The company committed $25 million for Trump's planned White House ballroom, according to media reports.

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The New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed on Huang's relationship with the woman and on intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and that he chose not to act on the information. The White House press office on Monday declined to comment further on Trump's relationship with Huang. Huang's relationship with Trump has coincided with several favorable policy developments for the company.

Trump's Business Ties with Nvidia CEO

In April 2025, the administration backed off plans to restrict exports of certain Nvidia AI chips to China after Huang attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. In December 2025, Trump said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China and collect a 25% fee on such sales. Trump also awarded Huang the nation's highest honor for scientific achievement in October.

The same day, Trump disclosed buying up to $1.6 million and selling up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. Huang and Nvidia play a critical role in the artificial intelligence industry, as many of the world's leading AI developers rely on the company's specialized chips.

Huang has also helped persuade Trump to take a lighter touch on regulating AI, arguing that existing laws could cover security issues and that companies should behave responsibly. He has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China, winning Trump's approval for selling H200 chips this year. It is unclear if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy those chips in large quantities.

Nvidia said in a regulatory filing in August that it has sold only a small amount to China as such sales are restricted by the Chinese government. The H200 chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, but they are still advanced. Previously, Huang lobbied Trump to sell less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed to comply with US export restrictions on China.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in June, Huang said national security should always be the top concern of all technologies, but policies for export controls must be specific about the risk concerned. Attention has turned to Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based data center company whose website prominently touts its partnership with Nvidia. Many offices in Singapore were closed Monday for a holiday. Megaspeed and the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reuters could not determine Alice Huang's location to seek comment from her on Monday. FBI counterintelligence investigations often examine efforts by foreign powers to spy on the United States, whether by stealing technology, waging influence campaigns or cultivating relationships with powerful figures. Such investigations can take years and do not necessarily culminate in criminal charges. China has been regarded across presidential administrations of both parties as a persistent counterintelligence threat.