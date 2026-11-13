Trump late arrival will not delay ASEAN Summit closing ceremony, DFA says

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Manila on Nov. 17 half an hour before the ASEAN Summit closing ceremony, but the DFA says the schedule will proceed as planned, including the handover to Singapore and the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

The late arrival of United States President Donald Trump will not affect the schedule of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Nov. 17, half an hour before the closing of the ASEAN Summit. The closing ceremony, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., begins at 5:00 p.m., where the Philippines will turn over the ASEAN chairship to Singapore. DFA Spokesperson for ASEAN Affairs Dominic Xavier M. Imperial told reporters at a press briefing at the International Media Center in Pasay City that all scheduled events will proceed as planned.

Also read Marcos and Trump to Hold Bilateral Meeting at ASEAN Summit

Trump Arrival Not Affecting ASEAN Summit Schedule

These include the closing ceremony and the ceremonial handover of the ASEAN chairship to Singapore, with the ASEAN-US Special Summit concluding the event. Nothing will be pushed back, Imperial said. We will proceed as planned with regard to the preparations, especially on the closing ceremony, he added. Trump is also set to participate in the day's culminating ASEAN-US Special Summit, immediately after the closing ceremony.

Imperial noted that the summit will still take place despite the late arrival of the US President. Based on the ASEAN organizers' media advisory, Trump is not scheduled to land in Manila until 5:30 p.m. The advisory also indicated that Trump will be in the country until Tuesday, Nov. 18. Imperial said the extension is for bilateral engagements, but he had no information regarding the specifics of these meetings.

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The spokesman confirmed, however, that bilateral meetings will be held between the Philippines and the US, Japan, Brazil, Korea, Australia, and the United Nations during its hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit. Trump is expected to attend the ASEAN-US meeting on Nov. 18 before flying to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. Imperial said he does not have the details of Trump's schedule for Nov. 18.

The 49th ASEAN Summit will be held on Nov. 15, with the opening ceremony, plenary, and retreat sessions. Interface meetings with the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and ASEAN Youth will follow. Individual meetings with key dialogue partners will be from Nov. 16 to 17, alongside the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

A student walkout at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines' College of Computer and Information Sciences on Nov. 13, 2026, protested Trump's arrival and Pax Silica, a US-led initiative and economic security framework that hopes to create a global supply chain for AI and the semiconductor industry. The protest stems from environment and transparency concerns. During the duration of the summit events, Philippine Navy (PN) warships will be deployed in Manila Bay as part of security measures. Capt.

Philippine Navy Deploys Warships for Summit Security

Marissa Martinez, PN spokesman, told reporters during the PN change of command on Friday that all naval assets, particularly those deployed at the naval headquarters in the National Capital Region, will be deployed. They will ensure the security and protection not only of the President and the delegates of ASEAN, but also make sure of the success of the activity, she said.

Securing Manila Bay is critical because key event venues like the Philippine International Convention Center are located along the bay. Among the warships are the newly acquired BRP Rajah Sulayman and the BRP Rajah Lakandula, which are now docked at the Navy headquarters in Pasay City. Martinez said the Navy has been deploying warships to ASEAN activities in the country since it started in Cebu City.

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The Navy will also be fielding marines and Naval Special Operations Group (SEALs) during the ASEAN-related events. The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said its own preparations for the summit next week will not disrupt regular police operations or weaken its presence in communities nationwide. PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the commitment to securing the ASEAN Summit will not come at the expense of the safety and security of communities.

He added that regular police operations, crime prevention efforts, and emergency response services remain fully operational while they fulfill summit security responsibilities. The National Capital Region Police Office, Police Regional Office 3 in Central Luzon, Police Regional Office in Calabarzon, and all Camp Crame-based units will be placed on full alert from Nov. 13 to 19. More than 19,000 police personnel have been deployed for the summit, backed by over 3,000 personnel from other government agencies.

LTFRB Inspects Transport Hubs Amid Travel Surge

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has stepped up random and surprise inspections at major transportation hubs to accommodate an expected surge of travelers during the upcoming five-day break for the 49th ASEAN Summit. The LTFRB is taking proactive measures to ensure safe and reliable travel, its acting chairman, Greg Pua Jr., said on Friday.

Pua said inspections were focusing on the roadworthiness of passenger buses, and the mental and physical readiness of drivers and conductors for long trips. We expect a large influx of our countrymen to the bus terminals to return to their respective provinces for vacation because this is a five-day school holiday, he said. To address the anticipated surge of travelers, the LTFRB has granted special permits to 372 buses.

The majority of the permits, 245 units, were issued to buses bound for Northern Luzon, followed by 111 units for Central Luzon. Additional permits were granted for routes to Bicol, Southern Luzon, and Western Visayas. On Thursday, Pua told The Manila Times that he led other agency officials in inspecting bus stations along the EDSA Busway. He has also directed the agency's Regional Franchising and Regulatory Offices to monitor terminal operators' compliance with passenger comfort and safety standards.

This includes ensuring sufficient protection from the weather, functional restrooms, and accessibility for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.