Trump's Geopolitics: Expansion, Domination, and Spheres of Influence

This article analyzes the geopolitical strategies of Donald Trump's second term, focusing on his pursuit of hemispheric defense, aggressive spheres-of-influence domination, and the influence of wealthy donors on his foreign policy decisions.

The Trump administration seeks expansion in North America, hemispheric defense across the Americas, and aggressive spheres-of-influence domination in other critical world regions. With 800 military bases in almost 90 countries, the US has been in war, engaged in combat, or otherwise employed its forces in foreign countries in all but 11 years of its more than 250 years of existence.

In his first administration, Trump relied more on military personnel than any previous administration since the Reagan White House. But Trump has also touted non-interventionism and himself as a peacemaker. So, will Trump prove a president of peace or war in the next four years? The simple answer is yes and no.The two sides of Trump The conventional wisdom is that Trump is a 'transactional' president who is defined by unabashed opportunism. In this view, what matters is deal-making with foreign leaders. The world aspires to democracy, but it is run by 'strongmen.' Hence, Trump's fascination with and admiration of foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Viktor Orbán, or so the story goes. Yet, Trump's key foreign policy appointees are known for their longstanding neoconservative and interventionist stances, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, UN Ambassador Elise Stefanik and so on. They believe in wielding a big stick in foreign policy.Trump's cabinet is transactional yet constrained by neocon ideologues with highly interventionist impulses. They may have his ear, but it doesn't mean he always listens to them. In his first administration, Trump relied more on White House advisors than on the State Department to advise him on international relations. If Trump 1.0 built the Abraham Accords on his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump 2.0 relies on Steve Witkoff, a property tycoon, Zionist donor and golf buddy who has already sidelined the State Department in the region. Based on his 'America First' doctrine, he favors nationalist foreign policy, bilateral deals over multinational agreements, and non-interventionism. In this, he is supported by Vice President J.D. Vance, while the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as the nation's intelligence chief signals greater restraint in the US approach to international affairs. But there is a common denominator between both Trump administrations — big money. Policies by billionaires American politics is driven by money. Trump's campaign finance is a textbook case. In 2024, these top contributors featured Space X (read: Elon Musk, net worth up to $400 billion), the uber-conservative billionaire investor Timothy Mellon (net worth,14 billion) and Miriam Adelson ($32 billion), the billionaire Israeli-American wife of the late casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. Each contributed individually about $100 to $300 million to Trump's campaign. There is also a shift of support from 2020 to 2024. The large contributors now dominate two-thirds of the total over small individual contributions. Among sectors, the financials, space and transportation industries are running the show, supported by Trump's traditional constituencies, elderly Americans and conservative Republicans. Domestically, Musk serves as Trump's master disruptor. But in foreign policy, he is a moderating force, both in the case of tariffs and China. Unlike 2016, today financial institutions stand behind Trump. They believe they can use him, while he thinks he is using them. Many interventionists, whether Republicans or Democrats, rely on money from defense and energy. Trump didn't. He likes to talk tough and act tough, but ultimately, he favors economic coercion. There is a caveat, however. Call his bluff, and he may resort to a big stick. Expansion, domination and spheres-of-influence geopolitics In his second term, Trump seems to be predicating national security on a hemispheric defense system based on US expansion and domination. Canada/Greenland/Arctic. This strategic objective motivates Trump's quest to make Canada the 51st state. At the minimum, the effort is used to gain leverage for a greater US role in North America. The same goal led to his bid to buy Greenland, which he sees as a foothold for Arctic dominance. Mexico/Central America/Panama Canal. The same pursuit also motivates his efforts to militarize America's southern border with Mexico, contain immigration from Central America and control the Panama Canal in the name of national security, to undermine China's peaceful economic cooperation in Latin America. Outside the Americas, Trump is pushing a spheres-of-influence approach. In this 'great game,' he relies on America's major non-NATO allies as America's extra-territorial military footholds. Israel/Middle Eas





