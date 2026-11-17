President Trump travels to Manila for the Quad and a US-ASEAN summit, then to Shenzhen for APEC and a trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, amid protests and spy allegations.

President Donald Trump is flying to the Philippines on Tuesday for the tail end of a Southeast Asia n summit, where he may face protests ahead of the first Quad meeting in two years.

His Asia trip also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen and a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The trip follows his Republican Party's defeat in November midterm elections and spy allegations that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China. Trump began his journey Monday, leaving Washington after remaining largely out of public sight for several days.

Also read Marcos faces balancing act at Apec summit in China

A nationwide ground stop had snarled air traffic, and his administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation. Trump said he was kept up to date Friday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who briefed the public Friday evening. Trump defended delegating to them: I didn't think there was any reason for me to do it. I thought they did a very good job.

The trip starts in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, giving Trump a chance to change the narrative from domestic woes, including the air travel problems and midterm losses. In Manila, protests could greet him after days of demonstrations that included burning effigies of the president and calls to end the Middle East war and scrap the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

Quad Meeting Focuses On Regional Security Cooperation

The Quad meeting, grouping the US, Japan, Australia and India, will be Trump's first and comes two years after the last gathering, which predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country, but Xi has previously objected to it as an effort to encircle Beijing.

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A Japanese foreign ministry official said Quad leaders are expected to try to show unity, with maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited top diplomat Marco Rubio with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump.

Campbell said, Part of what he is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you are going to go into a trilateral meeting. He added, The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Friday that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called truly extraordinary economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions.

Li expressed Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to stand united, ward off interference, and work together. China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc, with a combined GDP of more than 3.9 trillion dollars, want to deepen ties with the United States despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Before Trump's late afternoon arrival, ASEAN will hold meetings Tuesday with leaders of Japan, South Korea, China and India, ahead of the annual East Asia Summit. Trump will skip that summit but will join a US-ASEAN Special Summit and will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. The Philippines is a US defense ally.

Trump is also expected to hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday, Thai media quoted the commerce minister as saying, with a joint statement to be issued on negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24 percent of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003.

Trump Plans To Discuss Ukraine War With Xi And Putin

Trump said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the US looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program. He also said he plans to talk about Russia's nearly five-year-old war in Ukraine during his meeting with Xi and Putin in China. Trump told reporters at the White House Monday morning before departing, We'll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine's losing Ukraine.

Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we'll be talking about that. Trump suggested he would discuss the war even after his administration officials on Friday told reporters he would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war but steer clear of Russia's war with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed concern as Trump pushed for the meeting with Putin and Xi about the potential of the three leaders using the moment to redraw global spheres of influence.

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Planning for the summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference, the 1945 gathering at which the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into four military occupation zones and finalized plans for establishing the United Nations. Zelenskyy said last month, We really don't want this to turn into Yalta 2, 3, 4 with a redistribution of influence.

After hours of flying, Air Force One had been scheduled to stop in Anchorage but instead headed to Fairbanks for an Alaska refueling stop. The change wasn't announced until after the plane landed and local media began posting pictures. During the stop, an older model of Air Force One with the traditional baby blue paint scheme pulled up alongside the Qatari-gifted model Trump had been traveling on.

There was no sign of Trump during the stop, or of any movement between the planes. The newer presidential jet later took off, and the White House blamed the change on extreme weather conditions in Anchorage, saying Air Force One landed in Fairbanks to refuel in better climate conditions.

Still, the alternative refueling location called to mind the July incident in Turkey when Trump secretly stowed away on a catering truck to fly out of the country after a NATO summit. The White House made it appear then that the president was flying on Air Force One, and word of his secret swap didn't emerge until it was first reported by The Washington Post in August.

Nvidia CEO Scandal Hangs Over Trump China Visit

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said US officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House. But the president came to Huang's defense, asserting he hasn't been told by officials that it's been determined that the executive from Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing and AI infrastructure provider whom Huang had an affair with, is in fact a Chinese agent.

Trump added he'd like to see Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO. Trump said, Well I don't know that she's a spy at all. Nobody's proven that. He probably shouldn't have been doing on a personal basis what he did.

That's a different story. Huang, who frequently speaks with Trump, accompanied the president on Air Force One during his last trip to China in May. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition. Scrutiny of the Trump administration's actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department's delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department but it was crucial to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the US export restrictions. Trump acknowledged tension between Treasury and Commerce on the matter and suggested Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have delayed placing the export restrictions.