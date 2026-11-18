US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries with former First Lady Imelda Marcos during his Philippine visit and praised the Marcos family's genetics during a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Imelda Marcos exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the American leader's bilateral meeting with her son, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., on Wednesday, November 18.

Trump told the 97-year-old Marcos matriarch, We love you, as he approached her. Imelda was seated in a wheelchair and wearing a magenta Filipiniana-inspired outfit. She responded by blowing kisses at the American leader. The encounter took place at Malacañang, the presidential palace.

Also read Is President Marcos Jr. now the country's biggest tax evader ever?

Trump Meets Imelda Marcos at Malacañang

It was captured in a video shared on X by White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin. Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday night for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, where he met with several regional leaders. The following day, Bongbong Marcos received Trump on the presidential grounds. In the video, Trump could be seen speaking to the Marcos matriarch.

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He also praised the Philippine president's son, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, describing him as a beautiful young man. The US president complimented the Marcos family's appearance, saying they have very good genetics. Your family is amazing. You're amazing, Trump told Marcos Jr. During a dinner among ASEAN leaders on Tuesday, Trump told Bongbong Marcos that he knew his parents very well.

I just don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great, Trump said on Tuesday night. I believe in genetics, and they did a good job; you have very good genetics. In 2024, Bongbong Marcos called Trump when he won the US presidential election to congratulate him. During that call, Trump asked how his friend Imelda Marcos was doing.

Decades Long Friendship Between Marcos And Trump

Trump and Imelda Marcos have known each other for decades. They moved in the same elite social circles in New York during the 1980s, when Trump was a real estate developer and Imelda was the wife of the late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The US President's ties to the Marcoses were further revisited during the ASEAN dinner. Trump's remarks and the warm exchange with Imelda highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two families.