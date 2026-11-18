US President Donald Trump received a state welcome in Manila, met with ASEAN and Quad leaders, discussed nuclear energy and trade, and will next attend APEC in Shenzhen where he is expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in Manila on Wednesday, November 18, at the presidential palace, with rows of troops and a brass band, as the Philippine leg of his diplomatic tour neared its end.

The visit came just after his Republican party suffered a drubbing in midterm elections. Trump touched down Tuesday and has since met with the Quad security alliance, hailed a coming Thailand trade deal, and huddled with leaders from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He is set to fly to Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday afternoon for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders Meeting.

Also read Trump Arrives in Manila for First Quad Summit in Two Years Amid Protests

Trump Touts Nuclear Energy Cooperation

In Manila, Trump touted an expanded defense cooperation with the Philippines and suggested US nuclear technology could help ease the country's energy woes. Marcos declared a national energy emergency in March after US-Israel attacks on Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and sent fuel prices soaring in the import-dependent archipelago. Trump said, For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship.

And we are going to probably do something very big having to do with nuclear. He did not offer details. Japan, Russia, France and South Korea have all been involved in talks to introduce nuclear power to the Philippines. At a gala dinner Tuesday hosted by Marcos for ASEAN leaders, Trump praised Marcos's parents as great despite their exile in disgrace after the 1986 People Power Revolution toppled Ferdinand Marcos Sr's dictatorship.

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Trump said, I knew your parents very well, and they were great. You have very good genetics, I can tell you that. The Marcos Sr years are marred by human rights violations and the pilferage of public funds. Several prime real estate properties in New York City, Trump's hometown, were later seized by the Philippine government.

Trump Praises Marcos Family Legacy

Trump, a real estate mogul before politics, was in his late 30s during the revolution that ousted the Marcoses. Trump, 80, is well acquainted with the Marcos family. He first mentioned this to Marcos Jr in 2024 when the Philippine leader called to congratulate him on his election victory. At the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Trump reiterated his friendship with the late dictator and former first lady Imelda Marcos, calling them great.

Trump also participated in his first-ever meeting with fellow leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad. He held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The two leaders signed a statement about the substantial conclusion to negotiations on reciprocal trade. Trump said the agreement, when completed, will be a wonderful deal for both parties.

About a kilometer away, roughly 1,000 protesters chanting Trump out and slogans against the US Pax Silica AI and rare earths initiative burned US flags after police halted them on a road leading to the presidential palace. Pax Silica, which seeks to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals and other advanced technologies, will be developed in New Clark City, Tarlac. Advocates raised red flags over its environmental impacts and potential displacement of indigenous communities in ancestral domains.

Strategic Importance of US Philippines Ties

Hayley Channer of the Sydney-based United States Studies Centre called Trump's decision to stop in Manila en route to Shenzhen significant, telling AFP he had a strong personal relationship with Marcos. Channer said, President Trump sees huge strategic value in the US relationship with the Philippines, which has been on the front line of China's territorial aggression in the South China Sea.

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The two treaty allies share a raft of security concerns in the Pacific, from Manila's ongoing clashes with China in the disputed South China Sea to the ever-present threat of war over Taiwan. Marcos warned in November 2025 that given his country's proximity to the island democracy, a war over Taiwan will drag the Philippines, kicking and screaming, into the conflict. The United States has a long and complex history with the Philippines, a former colonial possession.

The two countries signed a Mutual Defense Treaty after Philippine independence, considered the core of their relationship. Under the MDT, both promise to defend each other if attacked. Under Marcos, access for US troops at Philippine bases has been broadly expanded, joint patrols in the South China Sea have increased, and thousands of troops from both countries work together in large-scale annual exercises.

In April, more than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors took part in the 19-day Balikatan, or Shoulder to Shoulder, exercises. Trump's second presidency saw the US impose unilateral tariff hikes across the world, including on treaty ally the Philippines. The US Supreme Court eventually junked Trump's tariff attempts, ending ongoing negotiations between the two countries. Yet defense and security ties have grown closer.

Trump Seeks Expanded Global Diplomacy

The Republican president has also been keen to bring the White House closer to countries the US has not traditionally aligned with. In China, Trump is expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trilateral is one indication of that desire. Speaking at the ASEAN summit on Tuesday, Trump floated potential one-on-one meetings with both Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Neither has been confirmed. Trump is the first US president to undertake a state visit to the Philippines in over a decade. Manila had reportedly pushed back the summit schedule months ahead so the travel-averse US president could attend, to the chagrin of other nations and ASEAN members. Invitations to other partner countries had to be updated.

Trump did not make it in time for the East Asia Summit, the premiere leaders-level gathering under ASEAN. Manila hosted an ASEAN-US Special Summit with Trump instead. His visit, state honors included, was short and sweet.