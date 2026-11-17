US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia at the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Manila, highlighting closer defense ties with the Philippines and Indonesia and expanding trade deals.

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia and assured leaders of Association of Southeast Asia n Nations member countries of continued American support during the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Manila on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Trump told the leaders they could reach him directly if they needed assistance, while highlighting closer defense ties, expanding economic partnerships and opportunities for cooperation in emerging technologies. The discussions covered US-ASEAN relations, regional security, trade, energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and efforts to combat online scams. At the start of the ASEAN-US Summit, Trump told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he knew the Filipino leader's parents and they were great.

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Trump also gave a personal assurance to the US allies, saying they can call him if there was a problem. We support our partners and our allies 100 percent, Trump said. And when there's a problem, you call me. You call Marco.

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You call others. And if they don't respond, call me. I'll take your call. I'll say, Marco, you're fired.

Trump Highlights Defense Ties With Philippines And Indonesia

You didn't respond fast enough, Trump said in jest, referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump highlighted the significant expansion of defense cooperation between the Philippines and the United States, as well as a new defense cooperation partnership with Indonesia. We've also significantly increased our defense cooperation with the Philippines, which historically has been a key US ally, Trump said. But I don't think we've ever been closer than we are right now because of our personal relationship.

So from right here in the Philippines to nations across Southeast Asia and throughout the Indo-Pacific, this is one of the world's most vibrant and productive regions filled with tremendous potential, great friends of the United States. You're great friends, he added. I mean, it's really so much better when you know people. I know almost all the people at the table.

Trump Cites Major Trade Deals With Malaysia And Cambodia

And it just works so much easier, so much better, Trump said. On trade, Trump said the US had secured major trade deals with Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia since he returned to office, as well as with Japan and South Korea, and almost everybody, frankly, at the table. The United States is a Pacific nation in a true sense, and we have been engaged in trade and commerce and diplomacy across Southeast Asia for hundreds of years, Trump said.

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I'm here today because America is deeply committed to the success, sovereignty and prosperity of our many friends and partners, many of whom are at this table right now. But partners in this region, and we always will be. We're with you always, he added. Trump also touted the United States' lead in developing what he called superintelligence, saying the emerging technology could drive economic growth on a scale greater than the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

Trump Touts Superintelligence For Economic Growth And Medicine

It's enormous economic growth, creates jobs, unlocks the mysteries of science and medicine and protects our people, our security and our values, Trump said. We have to be careful with it like everything else. But it's amazing, and we've seen some medical cures and medical solutions that have been worked on for 50 years and it's done in a matter of minutes. It's pretty amazing, he added.

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