President Donald Trump told ASEAN leaders in Manila that the United States leads the world in super intelligence, or SI, a technology he said could drive economic growth bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States leads the world in super intelligence, or SI, during a message to ASEAN leaders in Manila.

The remarks were delivered on Nov. 17, 2026, according to a photo caption from the event. Speaking at the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Trump said the United States has the world's most powerful SI ecosystem and is ahead of other countries by a wide margin. He said the emerging technology could drive economic growth on a scale bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the internet. We're leading everybody by a lot, Trump said.

Also read Li Qiang touts China-ASEAN trade at Manila summit as Trump prepares to arrive

Trump Describes Super Intelligence Potential

And we hope to keep it that way. And we will keep it that way. He described SI as a technology with the potential to create jobs, advance scientific and medical research, and strengthen national security. Trump cited claims that SI could have a greater impact than the Industrial Revolution and the internet, although he said its full potential remains to be seen.

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They say that, as an example, that SI is going to be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, he said. We'll see, but so far it seems to be looking like that, far bigger than the Internet and bigger than the Industrial Revolution. Trump also cited medical breakthroughs, claiming that some cures and solutions researched for decades were achieved within minutes using the technology.

It's enormous economic growth, creates jobs, unlocks the mysteries of science and medicine and protects our people, our security and our values, he said. And we have to be careful with it like everything else. But it's amazing, and we've seen some medical cures and medical solutions that have been worked on for 50 years and it's done in a matter of minutes. It's pretty amazing.

US Ready To Work With Summit Countries

The US president said Washington was ready to work with countries represented at the summit to develop technology and harness its potential for economic growth. His remarks came as he also highlighted US energy production, exports and employment, which he said had reached record levels under his administration. Trump opened the summit by declaring the United States an unparalleled partner to its allies.

He told the gathered leaders, including Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., that there is no better partner on Earth than the United States as it backs its allies, emphasizing a commitment to support partners and allies at one hundred percent capacity. He highlighted significantly increased defense cooperation with the Philippines, a key historic ally, noting the relationship is closer now than ever before due to personal connections.

He described the group as great friends of the US, noting he knows almost everyone present and looks forward to strengthening those bonds further. Trump offered direct communication lines to ASEAN leaders for any problems. He told them they can call Secretary of State Marco Rubio or himself if issues arise, promising to take their calls personally. He assured the group that if Rubio fails to respond quickly enough, they should call him directly.

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Trump Promises Direct Access To Leaders

He joked that he would respond by saying Marco is fired for not acting fast enough, illustrating his hands-on approach to the alliance. He described the region from the Philippines to the Indo-Pacific as one of the most vibrant and productive places in the world. Trump stated that the area is filled with tremendous potential and expressed a desire to build an incredible future for the people of the region and the entire world.

The summit included personal acknowledgments to the leadership of the Philippines. Trump thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and praised his family as amazing. He specifically mentioned meeting the younger Marcos, the President's son, who helped welcome the US delegation. Rep.

Marcos joined US Ambassador to Manila Lee Lipton and Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to greet the arrival. Trump described Rep. Marcos as a beautiful young man with a great future and an honor to meet. He told Rep.

Marcos directly that he has done a good job along with his parents. The personal interactions underscored the shift toward a more relationship-driven diplomatic style during the US-ASEAN Special Summit, aiming to solidify ties across Southeast Asia. Trump's message to the leaders in Manila was delivered on Nov. 17, 2026.