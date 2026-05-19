Trump pauses planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations, blames foreign leaders for request, agrees to release frozen funds with conditions

US President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled a planned military attack against Iran after receiving a peace proposal from Iran. He also agreed to release a portion of Iran's frozen funds held in foreign banks. The vague details of the proposed deal have been criticized, and Iran remains defiant, saying it will defend itself if attacked.

US President Donald Trump paused planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations, blames leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for wanting him to hold off on the attack because they feared a deal would be made that would be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.

He also claimed that Iran had agreed to release a quarter of its frozen funds and continue some peaceful nuclear activity under IAEA supervision. Iran remains defiant, stating that they will defend themselves in the event of any US attack





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Iran US-Israeli War Trump Military Attack Foreign Leaders Peace Proposal Frozen Funds Peaceful Nuclear Activity Israel Iran-Iraq Tensions Mutual Threats

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