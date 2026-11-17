Quad leaders met in Manila during the ASEAN Summit, announcing a new superintelligence accelerator, a maritime patrol aircraft exercise, and a 2027 business forum.

The Quad countries held a leaders summit in Manila on Tuesday, near the end of the ASEAN Summit. The group includes the United States, Australia, Japan, and India.

US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met shortly after Trump landed in the Philippines. The meeting came as Manila hosted the ASEAN Summit. According to the US State Department, the Quad is a diplomatic partnership between the four countries. It is committed to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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Quad Leaders Discuss Security Technology Cooperation

The leaders gathered to discuss security, technology, and economic cooperation. Their talks focused on shared priorities across the region. During his opening remarks, Trump commended the Quad nations navies for recently concluding the annual Malabar Joint Naval Exercises near Japan. Personnel carried out anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills during the exercises.

Trump said the United States makes the greatest submarines anywhere in the world. He added that Washington is working with Australia and others on submarines. He also said US submarines are very advanced. Trump announced that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring maritime patrol aircraft.

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He linked the move to protecting peace through strength. The announcement adds to recent naval cooperation among the four countries. It also follows the Malabar drills near Japan. Trump also underscored the advancement of superintelligence, or SI, his name for artificial intelligence.

Trump Launches Quad Superintelligence Accelerator

He described SI as the greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution. He pointed to the rapid pace of breakthroughs in the field. Trump announced the launch of a new Quad SI accelerator. He said the group is spending more than $85 million to broaden access to trusted SI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific.

Trump said the Quad nations are working together to advance superintelligence. He added that they want to be careful with it. He said nobody can believe what they are finding, and they are finding it fast. He also said the Quad nations have partnered to launch a new Quad SI accelerator.

He said the spending is working out amazingly well. Trump emphasized the need to ensure the future of SI is led by nations that share the same values and common interests. He noted its potential to transform industries worldwide. He said they want to make sure it turns out to be as good as it can be.

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Inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum Announced

He added that people are talking about it being bigger than the Industrial Revolution. Trump also announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum set for 2027. He called it a very important group. He said it will elevate economic cooperation among member states to new heights.

The forum is expected to bring together business leaders from the four countries. The summit took place toward the end of the ASEAN Summit in Manila. Trump arrived in the Philippines before the meeting. The Quad leaders met after his arrival.

The State Department describes the Quad as a diplomatic partnership. It is committed to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific. The announcements covered naval exercises, maritime patrol aircraft, superintelligence, and business cooperation. Trump praised the Malabar exercises and said the new patrol aircraft exercise will protect peace through strength.

He said the SI accelerator and more than $85 million in spending will expand trusted SI access. He also said the 2027 forum will boost economic ties.