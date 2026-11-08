Trump Orders Justice Department to Investigate Democrats Over Impeachment Threats

President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate Democratic lawmakers for threatening impeachment and other punishment, calling their actions a criminal act without providing evidence. The order follows Democratic midterm victories that give the party control of Congress in January.

President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department on Saturday to investigate Democrats for threatening a lot of people with impeachment and other forms of punishment.

In a social media post, Trump said their actions amount to a criminal act without providing evidence. Democratic candidates routed Trump's Republicans in midterm elections on Tuesday, giving them control of Congress starting in January. Party leaders have promised to reassert Congress oversight of the executive branch once in power by holding hearings and conducting investigations into Trump administration actions.

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Trump Accuses Democrats Of Extortion

Trump announced the directive on his Truth Social platform, describing the political maneuvering by opponents as extortion at the highest level. He stated the Justice Department must look into what he characterized as a criminal act and suggested imprisonment should be the outcome for those he labeled extortionists. He argued no impeachable acts have been committed by him or his team, asserting the threats are baseless.

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In his post, Trump accused Democrats of sending threatening letters to many people, all innocent. Members of Congress have released copies of letters seeking documents on matters such as tech company donations for the large ballroom Trump is building at the White House. Trump's post also referred to Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who suggested last month at the University of Chicago that Congress should investigate people who have enabled Trump's policies.

She said, I want young people coming out of school to say, Should I go work for the Trump administration? I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don't want. And so I might avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message sent.

Senator Slotkin Faces Republican Criticism

Her comments, within weeks of the midterm elections, were criticized by some Republicans. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on social media that Slotkin was threatening young people who wanted to go into politics. Slotkin responded that Lee had lied about her comments and wrote, Spare us the manufactured outrage. Trump's Justice Department has investigated Slotkin before.

A former CIA analyst, she was among a group of Democratic lawmakers with national security backgrounds whom the department investigated after they posted a video urging service members and intelligence officials to disobey illegal orders from the administration. A grand jury rejected the attempt to indict them. Slotkin said in a social media post on Saturday that the issue should not be controversial.

She said, If you break the law or use taxpayer dollars to enrich yourself, you should be held accountable. If you didn't break the law, then it's all good. With control of committees in both the House and the Senate, Democratic lawmakers now possess the authority to summon officials, demand documents, and hold public hearings. These tools will likely be used to scrutinize senior administration figures, including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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New Congressional Oversight Investigations Outline

The investigations may cover the Trump family business, cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and the conduct of the Iran war. Robert Garcia, the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, signaled a firm stance by writing lawyer up on X as election results became clear. The administration has indicated it may resist demands for testimony or documents, a move that would trigger extensive court battles over executive privilege and compliance.

Additionally, Democrats have signaled interest in reviewing files related to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, adding another layer of complexity to the anticipated legislative inquiries. While Democrats have vowed investigations into Trump and senior officials, party leaders have not committed to pursuing a third impeachment of the president. Impeachment in the House requires only a simple majority, but removing a president from office requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Given the current political numbers, such a removal is considered far beyond the capacity of the Democratic majority in the upper chamber. The immediate consequence of the midterm results is a period of intense legislative scrutiny that will test the boundaries of executive authority. The Justice Department will now review the legal implications of the impeachment threats under direction from President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers on both sides are preparing for a prolonged period of political conflict as the new Congress begins its sessions and asserts its oversight powers over the executive branch.