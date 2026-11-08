Trump offers Dana White press secretary job, orders probe of Democrats

Trump asked UFC CEO Dana White to be White House press secretary and bring six fighters as assistants, and ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats for extortion.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had asked Dana White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring fighters as assistants, even though some are not from the United States.

Trump also ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats for extortion at the highest level. In a Truth Social post, Trump called White a violent Fighter and Warrior. Dana, please take the job, Trump wrote. Trump asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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Dana White UFC President to Serve

The others are Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Kayla Harrison, and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became a US citizen last year. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left, Trump said. Speaking at a press conference in London after a boxing event, White said he was flying to Washington right now and would meet with Trump at the White House on Monday. I'll have more to talk about after that, he said.

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White earlier shared a photo, possibly AI-generated, showing him behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room, captioned On to the next chapter. The White House press secretary role has been vacant since Katie Zacharia's tenure ended on October 16 after less than a week. Zacharia replaced Karoline Leavitt, who left the role at the end of August.

The White House press office already has a former UFC spokesperson in White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who worked for White's organization from 2013 to 2016. Trump also ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats for extortion at the highest level. The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, he wrote, adding that he was ordering the Justice Department to look into this criminal act.

Trump Orders Justice Department Investigation

Denying that anyone in his administration had committed impeachable offenses, Trump called for prison time for these EXTORTIONISTS. The announcements came a day after Trump appointed Stephen Miller to be his next chief of staff, describing the combative senior adviser as a great fighter. He replaces Susie Wiles, whose departure marks the first staffing fallout from the Republican election debacle.

The pugilistic posts echoed comments Trump made after a smaller midterm defeat in 2018, when he said his White House would assume a war-like posture against any investigations. Trump was subsequently impeached in 2019 and 2021. Democrats handed Trump's Republicans a blowout defeat in midterm elections this week and will take control of both chambers of Congress in January. They are promising robust investigations of Trump and his administration.

With control of committees in both chambers, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings, potentially putting Trump and his senior aides under intense scrutiny. Likely probes include the Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement, the conduct of the Iran war and the handling of files related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Lawyer up, wrote incoming House Oversight Committee chairman Robert Garcia on X as results became clear on election night. Democrats could pursue a third impeachment against Trump, though party leaders have not promised it. While the House needs only a simple majority to impeach the president, removing him is a far larger obstacle that requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the party's majority.

Democrats Take Control of Congress

Trump faces a radically transformed and hostile political landscape after Democrats seized both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's midterms. White, 57, is president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful company in the world of mixed martial arts whose violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe. Trump and White first worked together in the early 2000s, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino hosted some UFC events.

But they have become closer allies since the UFC chief publicly backed Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Trump has attended several UFC events in recent years, and in June the White House hosted a night of UFC fights as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. On his 80th birthday in June, UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn.

He has also attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second White House term. When Trump won reelection in 2024, White appeared alongside the Republican for his victory speech. If White formally accepts, he will have his work cut out for him. The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16 when Katie Zacharia left the position after less than a week on the job.

Trump's combative tone showed no signs of being chastened by the election results.