US President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about West Philippine Sea tensions and that the issue would be taken care of, speaking during a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about tensions in the West Philippine Sea, saying the issue would be taken care of.

Trump made the remark during a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang in Manila. When asked by a reporter how concerned he was about the maritime tensions and how prepared the United States was under its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines, Trump gave a brief answer. I am not concerned at all, I am not concerned about that at all, that would be taken care of, Trump said.

Also read AFP Monitors 19 Chinese Vessels in West Philippine Sea Features

MDT Alliance Reaffirmed During Manila Summit

The MDT between Manila and Washington, signed in 1951, commits the Philippines and the United States to come to each other's defense in the event of an armed attack on either country. The two leaders reaffirmed their countries' longstanding alliance and discussed areas for greater cooperation during the meeting. Trump was in Manila on November 17 and 18 for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits.

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During their opening remarks, Marcos described the United States as the Philippines' only treaty ally. Marcos noted that the two countries are marking 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years of their alliance under the MDT. Trump said the two countries were expanding their defense cooperation. The US president cited increased US foreign military financing for the Philippines and the approval of more than $5 billion in arms sales since he took office.

America stands with the Filipino people just as we have for generations, Trump said. We've been your ally, but not as close as it is now. During the treaty's 75th anniversary, Washington reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Philippines in monitoring its Exclusive Economic Zone and upholding its defense interests. Tensions in the South China Sea have persisted amid China's expansive maritime claims.

Hague Ruling On China South China Sea Claims

China's claims overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China's sweeping claims over nearly the entire South China Sea had no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Beijing has rejected the ruling. Trump's visit to Manila was part of an Asia tour.

He also sought diplomatic gains during the trip as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China. The bilateral meeting with Marcos took place at Malacañang Palace, where Trump and Marcos reviewed an honor guard during a welcome ceremony. Protests also took place as Trump visited Malacañang, with demonstrators marching to Mendiola. The MDT remains the cornerstone of the Philippine-US defense relationship, and both leaders emphasized its importance during the talks.