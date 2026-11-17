US President Donald Trump lands in the Philippines for his first Quad summit, with protests expected and a US-ASEAN special summit and bilateral talks on his agenda.

US President Donald Trump flies into the Philippines on Tuesday at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit. He could face protests ahead of the first meeting in two years of the leaders of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific countries.

The Quad groups the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The meeting will be Trump's first and takes place two years after the last gathering of the group. His predecessor Joe Biden regarded the Quad as a signature foreign policy initiative. The meeting comes just ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also read Quad Leaders to Hold First Summit in Two Years at Manila ASEAN Meeting

Quad Meeting Ahead of China US Talks

Xi has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country. Trump's Asia trip also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen. It features a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

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The trip comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections and spy allegations. Those issues could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China. There could be protests in Manila against Trump's visit. They follow days of demonstrations that have included the burning of effigies of the president.

Protesters have also called for an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative. Two journalists and two cops were reportedly hurt at a Pax Silica protest in Cebu City. At the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called truly extraordinary economic achievements of China and ASEAN. He cited the achievements in the face of global trade restrictions.

China Praises Trade Ties With ASEAN

Li expressed Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to stand united, ward off interference, and work together. China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment. But the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc want to deepen ties with the United States. The bloc has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion, and it faces protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad. Campbell said the grouping had lost ambition under Trump. Part of what Rubio is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you are going to go into a trilateral meeting, Campbell said, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks. The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, Campbell said.

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A perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me, he added. Campbell is co-founder of The Asia Group. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales on Friday said that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is a partnership of action. She said it is tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Quad Leaders to Show Unity On Issues

A Japanese foreign ministry official last week said Quad leaders would be expected to try to show unity. Potential discussion points include maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI. Before Trump's late afternoon arrival, ASEAN will hold meetings on Tuesday with leaders of Japan, South Korea, China and India. Those meetings come ahead of the annual East Asia Summit.

Trump will skip the summit but will join a US-ASEAN Special Summit. Trump will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. The Philippines is a US defense ally. Trump is also expected to hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday, Thai media quoted the commerce minister as saying.

A joint statement will be issued on negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003.