MAGA Supporters Question Movement's Future After Republicans Lose Midterm Elections

After the Republican Party's worst electoral defeat in decades, MAGA supporters and strategists are questioning whether Trump has become a liability for the movement he built.

Republicans suffered a nationwide drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections, leaving Democrats with decisive congressional majorities and prompting MAGA supporters to ask whether the movement is over.

In Dallas, supporters streamed out of a ballroom where they had hoped to toast a win for US Senate candidate Ken Paxton, a favorite of President Donald Trump. In the hotel bar, Michael Little, a 59-year-old businessman and three-time Trump voter, stared at the president's image on a television screen. People are pissed off at Trump.

Also read US Midterm Elections Result in Democratic Sweep Over Republican MAGA Majority

Trump has cost us, he said, capturing a sentiment rippling through the Make America Great Again movement after the Republican Party's worst electoral defeat in decades. Across the coalition, some supporters who once viewed Trump as MAGA's greatest asset are beginning to question whether he has become its biggest liability. Still, the midterm losses amounted to more than a repudiation of Trump. They were a referendum on the political and cultural movement he built.

Republican Party Faces Existential Reckoning

A defining force in American politics that began as a campaign slogan during Trump's 2016 presidential run now faces a potentially existential reckoning. Voters disillusioned with soaring fuel prices, the Iran war and Washington corruption delivered Democrats decisive congressional majorities. The results left Trump facing large Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, Democrats could control as many as 56 of the chamber's 100 seats, more than enough to block Trump's future judicial picks.

Trump's first major response to the midterms came on Friday. Instead of changing course, he doubled down on the movement's core. He promoted Stephen Miller, the main architect of the administration's hardline immigration crackdown, to chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Wiles was seen as a stabilizing force inside an often chaotic White House.

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The move was celebrated by some of MAGA's most ardent influencers, who saw it as a return to the anti-immigration agenda at the movement's roots. Exactly the energy we need, right-wing influencer Benny Johnson posted on X to his 4.1 million followers. Solid move. It's Miller Time.

The White House did not directly answer Reuters' questions about why Republicans lost, the defeat of candidates who embraced Trump's false 2020 election claims, or where MAGA goes from here. Instead, it pointed to Trump's remarks on Wednesday, when he said, If I were on the ballot, we would have won. He also said it was largely true that the Iran war had cost Republicans because it drove the gasoline up, but that he would do it again.

Trump also said Republicans were harmed by the Iran war and his inability to transfer the love for him to other candidates. For nearly a decade, MAGA has reshaped the Republican Party and transformed national debates on issues such as trade, immigration, race and gender. The movement installed loyalists throughout federal agencies, cracked down on immigration and pressured corporations and public institutions to retreat from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

MAGA survived the fallout from the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and propelled Trump back to the White House. Now, the Democrats' sweeping victory has forced the movement to grapple with an unexpected question: Is MAGA over?

MAGA Movement Turns Its Anger On Itself

Reuters interviews with more than a dozen MAGA activists, influencers, party strategists, Christian nationalist leaders and researchers who track right-wing politics, along with a review of MAGA supporters' posts and podcasts since Tuesday, show a movement turning its anger on itself. The stolen-election claims that have driven MAGA since Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election have mostly gone quiet.

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Instead, supporters are blaming Republican leaders and Trump's advisers, and in some cases the president himself, for broken promises on living costs, the Iran war and the government's decision to redact or withhold major portions of its investigative files on late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MAGA's factions also disagree about what comes next. Some want a return to populist and nationalist basics. Some want a movement less tied to one man.

And a vocal minority say MAGA is already dead. We have to rebuild, Steve Bannon, a prominent MAGA proponent, podcaster and former Trump White House adviser, told Reuters. He urged the party to double down on an aggressive populist and nationalist agenda and praised Trump for elevating Miller. Miller's appointment as chief of staff underpins my point, he said.

Social Media Analysis Shows Leadership Doubts

There is no more hardcore MAGA proponent than Stephen. As pro-Trump internet forums digested the election results, a notable slice of self-described MAGA loyalists, more than 20%, raised doubts about the movement's leadership and direction, according to an analysis of social media traffic done for Reuters by PeakMetrics, a data intelligence firm. About half of that cohort remained supportive of the MAGA movement but no longer backed Trump as its leader.

The other half remained loyal to, though critical of, the president himself. The analysis was based on 12,850 posts sampled from a universe of 4.6 million Trump-related comments on X and Reddit from 9 p.m. on Election Day to 8 p.m. the next evening. The analysis found broad concern among MAGA supporters as the results became clear.

Of the posts that assigned blame for the rout, nearly a third said concerns about the Iran war and Israel's influence over US policy had overshadowed Trump's message. A quarter said Republicans not fully committed to the MAGA agenda had undermined the movement. Also, US House Speaker Johnson will not seek the minority leadership post, a further sign of the Republican Party's reshuffling after the midterm losses.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia's race for governor, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.