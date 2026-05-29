Trump Demands Iran End Nuclear Program, Reopen Hormuz Strait as Truce Talks Continue

President Trump announced conditions for extending the truce with Iran, including dismantling nuclear capabilities and opening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejects nuclear demands, insists on sanctions relief and regional withdrawal.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday morning that he would convene a meeting in a secure White House room to make a final determination on a proposed agreement that would extend the early-April truce between the United States and Iran for an additional 60 days, allowing negotiators to work toward a permanent end to the ongoing conflict.

Several hours later, the White House confirmed the meeting had concluded but declined to provide further details. This development comes amid escalating tensions over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments, and Iran's nuclear program, which has been a point of contention for years.

Trump's conditions were laid out in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he stated that Iran must agree to never possess a nuclear weapon or bomb, and that the Strait of Hormuz must be immediately opened without tolls for unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions. He further declared that nuclear material would be unearthed by the United States, a phrase interpreted as demanding full transparency and dismantlement of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

These conditions represent a significant hardening of the American position, going beyond the initial framework of the truce extension and setting a high bar for any agreement. Iranian officials and state media reacted strongly against Trump's demands. A senior Iranian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that the potential deal currently being discussed does not include any nuclear-related issues, directly contradicting Trump's assertions.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reinforced this view on state television, stating that the management of the Strait of Hormuz must be decided by Iran and Oman, not by external powers. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, characterized Trump's comments as an attempt to fabricate a victory and misrepresent the negotiations. Fars reported that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened only under Tehran's conditions, which include the United States lifting its blockade on Iranian ships.

Furthermore, while there was agreement in principle to release $12 billion of Iran's frozen assets, Trump stated that no money would be exchanged until further notice. This caveat appears to reference Iran's longstanding demands for toll payments for passage through the strait, compensation for war damages, or the unfreezing of additional assets. The financial disagreements underscore the deep mistrust between the parties and the difficulty of reaching a comprehensive settlement.

The broader conflict, which began with a joint US-Israeli military operation on February 28, has exacted a heavy toll. Thousands have been killed, primarily in Iran and Lebanon, and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has driven up global energy prices, causing economic hardship worldwide. For President Trump, the imperative to reopen the strait is driven in part by domestic political pressures, as rising gasoline prices threaten Republican prospects in the upcoming November congressional elections.

At the same time, he must navigate a potential backlash from Iran hawks within his own party who oppose any concessions to Tehran. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts involve other actors: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi revealed that Kazakhstan has signaled its willingness to accept Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a potential deal, building on Kazakhstan's role as the host of an internationally controlled uranium bank under IAEA auspices.

Iran also insists on the lifting of sanctions, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, and a cessation of Israel's military campaign in Lebanon. That campaign has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and resulted in over 3,200 Lebanese deaths according to Lebanese authorities, while Israel reports 23 soldiers and four civilians killed. The complex interplay of military, economic, and political factors makes a permanent resolution elusive, with both sides entrenched in their positions





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Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Deal Truce

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