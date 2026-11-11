Trump Defends Iran War at Arlington Veterans Day Event Amid Hegseth Controversy

Donald Trump defended the Iran war at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day as Pete Hegseth was rebuked by a sentinel at the Tomb.

President Donald Trump defended the war against Iran on Wednesday, Veterans Day, during a commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington, in the United States. The event also drew attention to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in attendance when an army sentinel publicly reprimanded his group for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Trump delivered his address before troops, veterans and senior officials in his administration. He said the bravery and skill of American warriors had been incredible, and he argued that the conflict would end soon and leave the world safer and more peaceful.

Also read Trump says Iran war militarily over, cites positive momentum after Qatar PM talks

Trump Defends the Iran War in Veterans Day Remarks

Trump told the Arlington audience that the war against Iran, which began on February 28 with strikes by the United States and Israel, was started by Tehran rather than Washington. He said Iran has been waging war on America since 1979.

According to the latest Pentagon figures cited in the report, the conflict has so far cost the lives of 23 US service members and wounded several hundred more. Trump said US forces were acting to halt Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon, framing the campaign as a necessary security measure.

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Trump, who is 80 years old, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before giving his speech. During the remarks, he singled out Hegseth, saying the defense secretary had done a fantastic job.

Hegseth Faces Impeachment Effort and Ceremony Rebuke

Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an impeachment effort against Hegseth on Tuesday, the day before the ceremony. The effort was launched by an outgoing Republican lawmaker, who accused Hegseth of allegedly waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a sentinel watching over the sacred site reprimanded a small group that included Hegseth, his wife and several aides after some of them laughed while posing for a picture. The sentinel told the group that all visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

The sentinel halted his patrol to face the group as they walked up the stairs to leave, and Hegseth turned around to look at the guard. The incident added to the controversy surrounding the defense secretary on the same day he was publicly praised by the president.

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Triumphal Arch Plans and Legal Challenges Ahead

Trump used his remarks to raise the planned 250-foot-tall (76-meter-tall) triumphal arch he hopes to build just outside Arlington National Cemetery. He said the structure would be dedicated soon, though no construction timeline was given in the report.

On Tuesday, the family of John F. Kennedy asked a court to prevent the arch from being built. The family argued that the massive structure would block views and cast shadows over the gravesites of the slain president and other Kennedy relatives buried at Arlington.

The project also faces lawsuits from a group of veterans, the city of Washington and the state of Virginia. Those legal challenges will determine whether the arch can move forward at the cemetery's edge, leaving the outcome of the project uncertain for now.